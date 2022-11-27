“Did You Ever Say ‘That N*sty B*tch From Sacramento!’, Magic Johnson?”: Charlamagne Once Had Very Colorful Question for NBA Legend on Breakfast Club

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Guest falconer Magic Johnson in attendance before the 2022 MLS Cup championship game between the Los Angeles FC and the Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Johnson’s mind for the game of basketball has been immaculate for quite some time now. After all, how else could he have been anointed as the greatest point guard of all time for so long?

But of course, his storied NBA career isn’t the only thing interesting about him. Far from it, actually.

The Lakers legend has had quite a tumultuous life. And because of it, he has always had countless absolutely wild stories to tell, which is why he was asked to make an appearance with the Breakfast Club for exactly this reason.

And during one such episode about 5 years ago, host Charlamagne had a question in mind for Magic.

The only problem is, his language was so colorful, even rainbows would be left embarrassed.

Charlamagne describes a woman from Magic Johnson’s life with some serious 18+ adjectives

Magic Johnson, for the most part, has been known to be a pretty jovial figure, especially in the last few years.

Anytime he was found speaking on a public platform, he’d be seen smiling, and using language that was very family-friendly.

But things get serious on the Breakfast Club. And before you know it, this is what happened.

I can’t believe that Charlemagne said this to Magic Johnson 🤣 pic.twitter.com/z3KDZE5d3w — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) November 26, 2022

Yikes!

Admittedly, describing anyone with that kind of language is never the way to go. At the end of the day, even if Charlamagne didn’t mean it to be as strong as it sounded, it could still hurt the woman in question here.

Even Magic Johnson clearly wasn’t on board with the language, as he quickly tries to explain it away.

Alas, perhaps it was just too late by then.

Magic Johnson also discussed one important characteristic of his business mind

In the past, former players like Shaquille O’Neal have expressed how they started to want a business long into their adult life, and how they had to educate themselves to be successful in building one.

However, as Magic Johnson expressed during this very same interview, it couldn’t have been more different for the Lakers legend.

Frankly, that is remarkable. And it explains a lot about why Magic is as successful as he is today.

