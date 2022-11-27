“Dwyane Wade, Are You Wearing Makeup? You Ain’t That Light!”: When LeBron James Crashed Rachel Nichols’ Interview of 3x NBA Champion

Nov 7, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Dwyane Wade (9) stand on the court in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

After playing with the Miami Heat for 13 seasons, Dwyane Wade parted ways with the team in the summer of 2016. It wasn’t an easy decision for the Flash, but he knew the Heat needed to move on from their Heatles era. They couldn’t do so while he was still on the roster.

Wade signed a 2-year, $49 Million deal with the Chicago Bulls. After playing one season with them, Wade realized the team was in the middle of a rebuild. He didn’t find it to be a right fit. After reaching buy-out terms, Wade had to make a decision.

With many teams trying their hand at signing the 13x All-Star, in the end, it was his friend LeBron James who won the race. Wade signed with the Cavs and played 46 games with them during the 2017-18 season.

LeBron James crashed Rachel Nichols interviewing Dwyane Wade

LeBron James, as we all know, is one of Dwyane Wade’s best friends. In 2017, when Wade had to make a decision about his future, LBJ was right there. After Wade signed with the Cavs, he was approached by Rachel Nichols and ESPN for an interview.

Nichols asked Wade about a lot of things. His time in Miami, his 3 NBA Championships, and what led to him moving on. Nichols was supposed to interview both LeBron and Wade, but LBJ was rather busy practicing.

He did make an appearance during Wade’s interview, where he averted Rachel Nichols’ attempt to get him by telling her he loves her. Furthermore, LBJ commented about DWade’s makeup. He said,

“He got on makeup?! Y’all got makeup on his face?”

Wade tried to respond and said,

“This ain’t makeup, it’s the light!”

LBJ laughed and said,

“You got makeup on, you ain’t that light!”

How did Wade and LeBron fare in their second go around?

Dwyane Wade played 46 games in a Cavaliers jersey. During that time, he averaged 11.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. Even though he was back with his buddy LeBron, it was clear Wade’s heart wasn’t with the Cavs.

At the trade deadline, Wade was sent back to the Miami Heat.

Wade’s time with Cavs was so terrible for him that he often tries to forget the same.

I hope he has a better Cleveland career than I did https://t.co/ctlttAaUlL — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 5, 2021

