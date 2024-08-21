Despite Hating All-Time Lists, Charlamagne Discloses Where He Places Steph Curry

At the 2024 Olympics, Stephen Curry delivered two of the most remarkable performances in the history of the quadrennial event. Since the conclusion of the Paris Games, the Golden State Warriors legend has garnered widespread acclaim, with many fans now including him in their top 10 players of all time.

Among those who believe Curry’s legacy has reached new heights is Charlamagne tha God, who now argues that Curry deserves a spot in the top 5 players of all time.

During an appearance on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Charlamagne heard Carmelo Anthony shower Curry with lofty compliments. Changing the greatest shooter & point guard of all-time narrative, Melo made it clear that the two-time NBA MVP was in contention to be the greatest player of all time, irrespective of the position.

“He’s the greatest shooter I’ve ever seen. He is a hell of a player. He is a great player. F**k best shooter, f**k best point, he’s one of the greatest players ever who has graced this game. I don’t think we probably will ever see this again.”

Chiming in immediately after the New York Knicks legend concluded, the TV personality boldly claimed that the four-time NBA champion made his way to the top 5 list. Despite admitting that he hated such lists, Lenard Larry McKelvey, aka Charlamagne, believed that Curry was too good to not be included in the same.

“I got Steph in my top five. I actually got Steph number three. I don’t (like lists). No.”

Charlamagne tha God’s top 5 players of all time: 1. Michael Jordan

2. Kobe Bryant

3. Steph Curry

4. LeBron James

5. Magic Johnson ( @7PMinBrooklyn ) pic.twitter.com/RUdAwtMUNJ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 20, 2024

McKelvey placed Curry in the third spot on this list, only below Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. The justification that he gave for putting Curry over LeBron James and Magic Johnson was that the Warriors leader “changed all basketball”.

“My top five is Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry, Bron, and Magic Johnson… Steph has changed all basketball.”

Steph is still in the prime of his prowess. A few more accolades in his trophy cabinet and Curry can further find himself in several such top five, Mt Rushmore, and G.O.A.T. lists.