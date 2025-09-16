“Didn’t Have To Challenge Penny Hardaway”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Candid Evaluation Of Kobe Bryant Vs Ex-Magic Teammate

Shaquille O’Neal took the NBA by storm immediately upon his arrival, and lined up alongside an incredibly strong Orlando Magic roster. Even after leaving the city, he joined teams where he shared locker rooms with some absolute legends. With most, he shared good relationships. With some, things were slightly more challenging.

Shaq, with the Los Angeles Lakers, developed a very fragile bond with Kobe Bryant, which despite winning three back-to-back championships, ultimately fell apart. Bryant was the new star, and Shaq didn’t like the fact that he had to share 50% — if not less — of the spotlight that would normally be on him.

That said, no one pushed Shaq more than Bryant did. On the court, they were tremendously successful and played arguably, some of the best basketball of their career. It’s in stark contrast to how he had to deal with Magic legend Penny Hardaway upon being Drafted in 1992.

On the Ausamerican Aces podcast, The Diesel was asked about which teammate challenged him the most during his career, and after a brief pause, he, unsurprisingly, took Bryant’s name. “I think, me and Kobe, we challenged each other.”

“When I first came in, I was the guy, I challenged everybody, didn’t have to challenge Penny Hardaway, he had everything,” the Lakers legend added.

Hardaway came into the NBA a year after Shaq did, and had an immediate impact, rising to an All-Star level in the blink of an eye. Perhaps that’s why, Shaq, as a youngster in Orlando, didn’t feel the need to ‘challenge’ him per se. The team was extraordinary as a whole, and had it not been for Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls, the Shaq-Penny duo may have had an NBA championship of their own to boast about.

Regarding Bryant, he was arguably Shaq’s best and most difficult teammate. Yes, their relationship eventually turned to borderline animosity, but the respect never disappeared. In fact, Shaq treated him the way he only treats those he considers truly special—antagonizing them to bring out their best

Shaq’s fallout and reconciliation with Hardaway

Shaq and Hardaway were good. During their three seasons together, they formed one of the best duos in the league, finishing top 10 in the NBA MVP ladder each time. Mind you, this was just a younger version of the two greats.

So, why did Shaq leave for the Lakers in ’96? The answer is professional jealously.

Years later, Shaq admitted that he let egos come in the way of what was good for the team, and that he wasn’t able to deal with Hardaway’s rising influence in the Magic locker room. He also said some things before leaving, which he later regretted and apologized for.

“I would like to take the time to apologize to you,” Shaq said. “I probably said some stuff I shouldn’t have said. If I ever did rub you the wrong way…I apologize.”

It was a moment of humble admission from one of the greatest to ever play the game, and although there’s little regret given the success he enjoyed with Bryant in LA, the ‘what if’ question surrounding him and Hardaway will always linger.