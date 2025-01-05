Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Miami Heat Unhappy With Offers, Gear Up For Complicated Maneuvers

The Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler saga has neared its breaking point, but the team apparently isn’t satisfied with their available solutions. The six-time All-Star had played in just three of the team’s last eight games before being suspended by the team, indicating that the two sides will indeed be parting ways soon. However, the Heat reportedly aren’t satisfied with the offers they’ve received for Butler, which will force the team to get creative to make a move.

Brian Windhorst explained that there was no shortage of offers for the 35-year-old after the Heat issued his suspension, but the returns were underwhelming. “[The Heat] have definitely gotten a lot of calls. The issue here is that most of the offers are not that attractive to the Heat, and that doesn’t surprise them,” the ESPN analyst said on SportsCenter.

Windhorst added that the team originally announced they would not be trading Butler following the unimpressive offers, but that smokescreen has proven ineffective. Considering Butler’s recent public outburst, where he essentially said he would not be able to reclaim his basketball joy in Miami, it’s no surprise that the offers have been disappointing. Rival teams know the Heat’s hands are tied and are attempting to take advantage of a bitter situation.

The 46-year-old underlined how Miami would have to get creative in order to squeeze some value out of Butler’s massive $48 million annual salary. Windhorst emphasized that there aren’t too many realistic suitors for a simple swap, but there is another team out that could be looking to unload their overpaid star – the Phoenix Suns.

“The irony of this situation is the best fit and most aggressive team for Jimmy Butler is maybe the one out of 29 teams that has the hardest time getting him, that’s the Phoenix Suns. The only functional way they have to get him is Bradley Beal,” Windhorst continued.

Miami originally wasn’t interested in Bradley Beal

After underlining how Beal would be the most seamless acquisition for Butler, considering both of their luxurious max contracts, the longtime sportswriter mentioned how the entire situation was ironic. Miami originally turned down a trade for Beal before he was eventually shipped to Phoenix, but now, the Heat appear to be running out of viable options.

With how strained Butler’s relationship is with the Heat, the team now has no leverage in a trade, setting themselves up for plenty of lowball offers. If Miami refuses to make a move in fear of losing the trade, the franchise could lose its former face of the franchise for nothing in the offseason. With a player option in 2025-26, the star forward will control his own destiny.

The Heat will undoubtedly continue to try to remedy the situation before this campaign is lost, but they may have to settle for much less than desired. With a lack of viable suitors for Butler, Miami may have to resort to a multi-team deal in order to end this saga.