“People Got Arrested”: Heat Legend Got Into a Massive Club Brawl With Football Team in College

Jan 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem sits on the court for his jersey retirement ceremony during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks

Udonis Haslem was known for being an enforcer on the court and for having a wild, no-nonsense persona off of it. Whether it was holding teammates accountable in the locker room or keeping the Miami Heat’s culture in check, Haslem didn’t shy away from speaking his mind or throwing his weight around. Throughout his 20-year career, Haslem built a reputation as the ultimate “OG,” a guy you respected but definitely didn’t want to cross.

Haslem’s wild side didn’t start with the Miami Heat. It dates back to his days at the University of Florida. Alongside future Miami teammate Mike Miller, the gritty big man helped lead the Gators to the NCAA Tournament in each of his four collegiate seasons. However, even with the basketball team performing, they weren’t the talk of the campus — the football team was.

With both squads vying to assert their dominance on campus, tensions between Florida’s basketball and football teams ran high. But in what Udonis Haslem called the wildest night of his college career, those rivalries exploded into a full-blown brawl, an unforgettable clash that came with serious consequences.

“I used to get in trouble a lot, man. I think my wildest night was the fight at the club with football players,” Haslem said on a recent episode of The OGs.

“Beat ’em up, too,” Miller interjected. “You don’t gotta get into that. It was an altercation between the basketball players, the football players.”

“At the club, and then went crazy, and bottles were flying, and people were fighting. People got arrested,” Haslem continued. “That’s when [Florida football coach Steve Spurrier] called Billy Donovan and said, ‘Keep him away from my guys … I don’t want him in no classes with any of my guys.’ So that was probably the wildest night that I had.”

Despite posting averages of 16.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in his senior season with the Gators, Haslem went undrafted in the 2002 NBA Draft and spent a year overseas. If it wasn’t for his determination and grit, he may have never latched on with Miami, where he played a valuable role for two decades.

Haslem’s hustle was vital in all three of the Heat’s championships, serving as a spark plug on several star-studded Miami rosters. The 45-year-old’s brawl with Florida’s football team certainly isn’t the proudest night of his life, but it proved he had trust in own his strength and abilities.

Confidence and toughness were cornerstones of Haslem’s NBA career. Without them, it’s hard to imagine him finding the same level of success. While fights rarely lead to anything positive, in Haslem’s case, that early altercation may have added fuel to his fire and pushed him to accomplish his ultimate goal of reaching the pros.