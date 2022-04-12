“Didn’t Kevin Durant suffer from Luka Doncic’s injury before his Achilles tear?!”: NBA Redditor brings forth horrifying potential of Mavericks star ahead of 2022 playoffs

NBA Redditor recognizes horrifying potential of Dallas Mavericks’ star Luka Doncic’s latest calf injury

Luka Doncic is downright stupendous when it comes to being an NBA player. And somehow, he gets even better when it is time for the playoffs.

Due to this reason, there were many, those in Dallas, and even those that remain neutral, that were looking forward to watching him play in the postseason. Unfortunately, however, something happened that wouldn’t allow us to be quite that lucky. Take a look at the tweet below.

Mavs announce Luka Doncic has started treatment for his left calf strain and there is no timetable for his return pic.twitter.com/V7xrv4g4Cv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 12, 2022

A calf injury is never great, to say the least. In fact, there being no present timeline on the man’s return only makes it that much worse.

But, the thing is, as one NBA Redditor recognized, things could already be headed in a torrid direction unless the Mavericks are careful about they handle this nuclear bomb of a situation.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “If Rudy Gobert becomes available, the Warriors could take a run at him!”: NBA executives drop massive report concerning potential future of Jazz star

NBA Redditor finds a vital connection between Kevin Durant Achilles tear and Luka Doncic’s recent calf injury

Kevin Durant may be back to his immaculate self right now, but it wasn’t a long time ago, when fans around the globe feared the impossibility of it. After all, what they saw in the 2019 NBA Finals didn’t look great for a single second.

Why are we talking about this? Well, because u/juicyjuice100juice found a horrifying similarity between this and Luka Doncic’s recent calf injury. Here is what they said.

“Based on the info coming out about Luka having a calf strain, I would hope the Mavs are really thinking hard about whether or not it’s worth rushing their superstar back to play this year.

If I remember correctly, KD had a calf strain in the playoffs that he came back from and ended up tearing his Achilles.

I am not saying that the coming back from the calf strain early caused KD to blow out his Achilles, but the calf muscle is connected to the Achilles tendon.”

The Mavericks NEED to be careful on this one. After all, no one on this planet would want yet another future great stolen from them by injuries.

Get well soon, Luka Doncic. We hope to see you nice and healthy very, very soon.

Also Read: “YOU sh*t the bed, Russell Westbrook! No one else!”: O’Shea Jackson gives Lakers star the unfiltered facts on his abysmal season in Los Angeles