“Didn’t LeBron James post the same cringe workout video in 2017?!”: Lakers superstar shows his insane level of motivation by posting a deja vu inducing clip on social media

Lakers star LeBron James shares a video of himself on social media during his workouts ahead of the upcoming NBA season

LeBron James is going to 37-years-old for the majority of next season. And yet, he is still being ranked amongst the likes of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. That right there is a testament to the man’s work ethic and commitment to the game.

We’ve all heard about the amount of money he puts into his body every year to stay fit (it comes up in the millions). On some level, we’re sure that the King is starting to get sick of having to work at such a high level during every season to stay fit. But, he just keeps going and continues to stay at the tippy-top of the NBA, or at least, at a similar level.

However, his workouts aren’t all work and no fun. In fact, the superstar has been known to share some… interesting mid-workout videos. And well, let’s just say he recently added to that list.

LeBron James shares a mid-workout video showing his level of motivation ahead of next season

The NBA’s preseason games are less than a month away, starting on the 4th of October. And given that the regular season starts very soon after, on the 20th, this is really the perfect time for players to work off that offseason bulk, and get back in shape. And it seems LeBron James agrees completely there since he shared this recently. Take a look at the tweet below.

Ummm… is it just us, or does this clip give off the strangest sense of déjà vu?

Man, we love us some LeBron James, we really do. But, maybe mid-workout videos just aren’t his thing. Perhaps a sabbatical is in order. But, knowing the King, he doesn’t take breaks from anything when it’s time to get going. Even if it means dad-jokes level content for the world to see.

Didn’t LeBron James post the same cringe workout video in 2017? — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) September 12, 2021

That said though, the fact that he is showing this level of motivation ahead of the season is amazing news for the Lakers. And with the man now completely healed from his ankle injury, we could see yet another MVP-type campaign, next season.

