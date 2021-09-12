“Jayson Tatum really said ‘f**k them kids’!”: The Boston Celtics star hilariously humiliates a kid with a monster block on him during his basketball camp

Boston Celtics guard Jayson Tatum hilarious humiliates a kid with his defense during his recent basketball camp

Jayson Tatum is easily one of the more likable superstars in the NBA right now. Despite all his ability at such a young age, the man has avoided letting any of it get to his head and shows some serious humility whenever spoken to in interviews. Furthermore, he isn’t one of those players that post improvement videos in the offseason but show absolutely no change during the season*cough, cough Ben Simmons, cough, cough*.

Sorry, sorry, just HAD to get one in there.

Coming back to the Celtics star though, sure, all this applies to him perfectly. But, it seems the 23-year-old can turn into a menace to society whenever he wants to.

Let us explain.

Jayson Tatum sends a camper’s shot into the stands in the most disrespectful manner

For those that didn’t know, Jordan Brand has given Jayson Tatum his own camp for multiple years now. And well, it seems 2021 was no different.

At first, it seems the man would be a kind presence to all the kids in the camp, and a wonderful role model to learn from. But, it appears, that perception can be changed really, really soon by the player. Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Jayson Tatum had been letting campers get up shots in 1-on-1 games. Then ruthlessly sent this poor kid’s shot to the moon. pic.twitter.com/CvTI5hkRq4 — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) September 11, 2021

Oh and, of course, it gets worse. The kid earned himself a chance at redemption. But, instead of letting him earn his dignity back, it seems Mr. Tatum was feeling particularly nasty that day.

Poor kid got a chance to atone and Tatum ends their run with a dunk. pic.twitter.com/Xy8kiSTYYB — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) September 11, 2021

Yep.

To give you an appropriate analogy of how we feel about this infliction of mental trauma, here is one of the reactionary tweets to the post.

We think it’s fair to say that a Jayson Tatum poster was promptly taken off the wall, ripped up, and thrown in the trash that night.

