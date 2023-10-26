“Didnt Skip Any Days in the Weight Room”: Nikola Jokic ‘Fights’ Casual Off-Season Allegations After Taking Down LeBron James’ Lakers

Nikola Jokic must definitely have had a wonderful time after winning the NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets. The 2x MVP returned home to Serbia almost immediately after winning the ring, yet now claims to have not ‘skipped’ any days in the weight room this off-season. In an appearance on TNT’s Inside the NBA show, ‘the Joker’ hilariously tells Kenny Smith and the crew how he spent the off-season before returning for the season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Joker is likely one of the biggest horse racing fans in the world. Right after winning his first-ever championship, Jokic was found engrossed in watching horse races in Serbia without ever hitting the court within these months. In fact, the Serbian basketball superstar even declined to participate in the World Cup this year, leaving many with raised eyebrows about his love for basketball. In the Joker’s off-season escapade from scoring buckets, he enjoyed a horse race with his fellow Nuggets teammate, Aaron Gordon.

Nikola Jokic hilariously responds to Kenny Smith and the crew on his off-season routine

Nikola Jokic indeed had some elaborate plans to explore his love for horse racing this off-season. He did this right after winning his first chip with the Denver Nuggets the previous season. The 2x MVP returned home to Serbia almost immediately and was engrossed in his love for the stables and races, even inviting his fellow teammate Aaron Gordon for the same.

TNT’s Kenny Smith was interested in knowing how the Joker spent his off-season as he entered the new season as the defending champion. Though Jokic admitted to not skipping a day in the weight room, he did skip a bit of his time on the court. And admittedly, by this bit, we can probably assume it to either be a couple of days, a month, or even two months at a stretch. Here is an excerpt from Joker’s hilarious response to Kenny Smith.

“”I didnt skip any days in the weight room, maybe a little bit on the court. A couple days, or a month, or two months.”

While Jokic’s Serbian national team competed in the FIBA World Cup, the Joker was surprisingly missing from the squad. Some fans assume that Jokic is currently slacking on his workout too, which is evident from him not having a well-built physique right before starting the new season.

While Jokic may not have worked out too much this past offseason, it will not be of much consequence to him. According to ESPN, Coach Michael Malone and the President of the Nuggets, Josh Kroenke understood how much reconnecting with family is fundamental for Jokic. At the end of the day, this would benefit the Mile High City, who would be starting afresh in the season with Jokic’s new vigor and talent.

Nikola Jokic meets the Inside crew as the defending NBA champion

Right after the Nuggets’ win over the LA Lakers, Nikola Jokic had the opportunity to appear on TNT’s Inside the NBA show. The Joker had a gala time speaking to the crew, especially with Shaquille O’Neal, who surprised the Serbian with his unique gesture. The Big Diesel, with whom Jokic is often compared, adorably told Jokic, “Volim te!” which means “I love you!” in Serbian. This gesture genuinely touched the 2x MVP, who replied the same but in English.

Speaking of the ring night win after today’s game, Jokic seemed surprisingly enthralled. In the interview with the Inside crew, he said,

“I think we had a little bit more energy. I think the while ceremony kind of gave us a little more energy, like a good boost.”

The ring night indeed was a special one for Jokic as he posted a 29-point triple-double performance. The Joker also recorded an impressive 13 rebounds and 11 assists in the game, proving that his time spent in the off-season has yet to affect his performance on the court.