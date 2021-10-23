“Didn’t y’all say LaMelo Ball couldn’t defend?!”: Miles Bridges slams detractors on Twitter as Hornets star racks up 7 steals in just 2 games

Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges calls out analysts who bet against LaMelo Ball on Twitter

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets have had the perfect start to the season.

During the team’s last two games, they have performed admirably, even coming back from over 20 points in the one against the Pacers. And against the Cavaliers, they seemed to have control of the game for almost the entirety of the second half.

One of the biggest players for the franchise so far has been LaMelo Ball, as unsurprising as that may be. The man has been putting up dimes for his teammates like he is in the middle of a revenge tour. On top of that, he has been incredible as an overall scorer as well, taking and making good shots throughout.

These facts aren’t meant to shock you in any way. However, there is one thing that could perhaps do just that. And it seems that this little tidbit of information is something Miles Bridges couldn’t wait to announce to the world.

LaMelo Ball has been incredible on the defensive end for the Charlotte Hornets this season

A gentle reminder: LaMelo Ball was expected to be a complete liability on the defensive end of the floor, ahead of his rookie season. Needless to say, that prediction has been proven completely wrong.

During his first year, Melo wasn’t an eye-popping defender, but he was able to hold his own whenever called upon. This season though, let’s just say the man has turned the dial-up just a tad bit.

7 steals in just 2 games, with 5 of those coming in a single game against the Cavaliers. Compared to what he was projected to be, those numbers are simply incredible. And of course, his partner in crime, Miles Bridges has taken note.

Here is what he tweeted.

I thought they said my boy can’t play defense 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ @MELOD1P — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) October 23, 2021

Nobody is saying he is an elite defender or a mistake eraser of any kind. However, we must keep in mind that this is only his third year playing in a defensive system where he is held accountable (1 year with the Illawarra Hawks, 1 year with the Charlotte Hornets in the past). And if this is the level of improvement, he is showing already…

Well, let’s just say we could have a superstar on our hands very, very soon.

