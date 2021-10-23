Basketball

“Didn’t y’all say LaMelo Ball couldn’t defend?!”: Miles Bridges slams detractors on Twitter as Hornets star racks up 7 steals in just 2 games

"Didn't y'all say LaMelo Ball couldn't defend?!": Miles Bridges slams detractors on Twitter as Hornets star racks up 7 steals in just 2 games
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"LeBron James blocks Cam Johnson then loses interest in the game": Undisputed analyst Skip Bayless slams the Lakers superstar for being unprofessional
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Didn't y'all say LaMelo Ball couldn't defend?!": Miles Bridges slams detractors on Twitter as Hornets star racks up 7 steals in just 2 games
“Didn’t y’all say LaMelo Ball couldn’t defend?!”: Miles Bridges slams detractors on Twitter as Hornets star racks up 7 steals in just 2 games

Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges calls out analysts who bet against LaMelo Ball on Twitter…