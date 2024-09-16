“Diesel When I Lift the 8 Up”: Shaquille O’Neal Reminisces About Epic Moment With Kobe Bryant on Jay-Z’s Lyrical Exercise

Shaquille O’Neal took to social media to reminisce about the late great Kobe Bryant. He did so in a Shaq-like fashion, by utilizing his ties to hip-hop. A platinum-selling artist in his own right, Shaq’s love for hip-hop music has always been evident since his playing days. And what better way to pay tribute to his dear friend than using lyrics from arguably one of the greatest rappers alive?

Advertisement

In a story post on Instagram, Shaq shared a highlight reel of Kobe and himself. In the background, he added the infamous song, ‘Breath Easy’ by Jay-Z, which shouts out the legendary duo.

“Suckers, get your weight up, not your hate up. Jigga Man is Diesel when I lift the eight up,” said Jay-Z in ‘Breath Easy’.

Shaq reminisces about his play w Kobe pic.twitter.com/cH5RTH9s47 — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) September 15, 2024

The Brooklyn rapper paid homage to the dominant duo. His lyrics compare his dominance in rap to the same lengths as Shaq and Kobe in basketball.

This song was released in 2001 as a part of the critically acclaimed album, ‘The Blueprint’. At the time the Lakers had just won back-to-back championships and would eventually win their third straight in 2002.

Jay-Z is one of the most decorated rappers of all time. However, he is immersed in the world of basketball. From 2003-2013, Jay-Z was a minority owner of the Brooklyn Nets. He was instrumental in the franchise’s relocation from New Jersey.

He’s constantly been around the world of basketball, and his music has been the gateway. In the song ‘Gotta Have It’ featuring Kanye West, the NBA name-drops continued.

“Ain’t that where the Heat play? – hate ballers these days. Ain’t that like LeBron James? Ain’t that just like D-Wade? Wait,” Kanye West & Jay-Z said on ‘Gotta Have It’. In the song ‘Pump It Up Freestyle’, Jay-Z displayed his extensive basketball knowledge, while asserting himself as the best at his craft.

“Worry I’m not the Mike Jordan of the mic recordin’/It’s Hovi Baby, you Kobe, maybe, Tracy McGrady/Matter fact you a Harold Minor, JR Rider/Washed up on m********a/Even worse you a Pervis Ellis/You worthless fella/You ain’t no athlete, you Shawn Bradley,” said Jay-Z on ‘Pump It Up Freestyle’.

The realms of basketball and rap have been intertwined for many years. Jay-Z has cemented himself as one of the pioneers for the collaboration of the two.