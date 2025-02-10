From Andy Reid’s $60 Casio to Jay-Z’s $3.5 Million Richard Mille: Here’s a Look at the Watches Worn During Super Bowl LIX

The Super Bowl is a global spectacle and the most-watched sporting event each year. So, it’s only natural that everyone involved—from celebrities to coaches to players—ensures that they present themselves in the best manner possible. And what better way to make a style statement than with a high-end timepiece?

From Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to rapper Jay-Z and Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, Super Bowl Sunday saw an array of luxurious watches on display—along with one surprisingly affordable standout.

Leading the list with the most budget-friendly choice, Andy Reid sported a $60 Timex Ironman on one of the biggest nights of his career. While some might find his pick unexpected, the Ironman is known for its durability—making it a fitting choice for a high-stakes football game. Safe to say, while others opted for flash, Reid prioritized function.

Andy Reid wardrobe:

$25 watch

Team issued Suit Jacket

$30 Walmart pants

$25 Payless shoes. Hall of fame Coach. pic.twitter.com/xROpFlvrp6 — Rawhide (@rawhide_gustaf) February 9, 2025

The next most affordable watches were worn by Taylor Swift, who sported a yellow gold and diamond Cartier Panthère worth $32,000, analyst Kevin Burkhardt [Rolex GMT-MASTER II worth $38,000], and comedian Pete Davidson, who wore a Rolex Day-Date valued at $40,000.

Comedian Bert Kreischer also wore a sub-$100,000 timepiece with his Rolex Sea-Dweller Deepsea ($60,000). Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts (rose gold-colored Patek Philippe Nautilus 5712R-001 worth $95,000) and Cam Jordan (Patek Philippe Cubitus worth $95,000) were the other members of this list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WRISTCHECK (@wristcheck)

Kicking off the list of expensive timepieces is Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley, who paired his denim jacket with a striking blue-colored Astronomia Solar Zodiac by Jacob & Co. As of writing, the watch retails for a staggering $348,000.

Topping Barkley’s watch is FOX analyst Michael Strahan, who chose to go with a flashy Rolex Daytona embedded with rainbow gems and diamonds. The price of this watch, per reports, is $400,000.

Up next is Tom Brady, who was the first on this list to get the internet talking with his $740,000 Jacob & Co. Caviar Tourbillon, covered in yellow sapphires. The watch wasn’t exactly a hit among netizens, as many disliked the bulky yellow sapphire embeds on the bezel and display. They also weren’t fond of the accompanying navy blue strap.

….. it’s ugly (imo) — ameilius (@ameilius) February 10, 2025

Some of these expensive watches be UGLY — BigSteppa♐️ (@STBR242) February 10, 2025

Jay Z, meanwhile, flexed his billionaire status as he crossed the million-dollar barrier with his Richard Mille RM-66 Flying Tourbillion, priced at an insane $3.5 million. Like Brady, the hip-hop icon’s watch is also embedded with sapphires. But they were in orange and red colors.

At the SB, JAY Z wore an RM 66 Flying Tourbillon in orange-red sapphire. The 1/1 piece is the 3rd Mille Jay commissioned after his RM 056 in blue & green sapphire. The RM 66 honors rock & roll, w/ a gold skeleton hand in the ‘rock horns’ gesture.

Retail : $3M @TheRocSupremacy pic.twitter.com/RELVp1Jg4f — Mini Mochi (@tanni_613) February 10, 2025

Top Gun actor Miles Teller also stole the show with his IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph. Interestingly enough, this is a timepiece that cannot be bought. It’s only available for Top Gun graduates.

All said and done, the Super Bowl lived up to its expectations by being a night full of surprises and glamour. The watches mentioned above were the icing on the cake.