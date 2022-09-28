“Dieting, Hill Runs, and Weightlifting”: James Harden Spills The Beans On His Rehab Process

Sixers guard James Harden opens up on his prolonged hamstring injury and working on his body over the recent off-season.

Entering his 14th season, James Harden is more excited than ever, looking in good shape post putting in the work during the off-season. The last two seasons have been rough for the former MVP, struggling with injuries and his fitness levels as he moved between three teams.

In what many believed, The Beard’s prime was over way before expected, with him struggling from the field. Harden was no more the scoring beast from Houston, shifting more towards the role of a facilitator. What made matters worse was his performance in the 2022 playoffs.

James Harden 2022 playoff stats: 39.9 minutes

18.6 points

8.6 assists

5.7 rebounds

0.8 steals

0.7 blocks

4.2 turnovers

40.5 FG% (13.2 FGA)

36.8 3P% (6.3 3PA)

89.3 FT% (6.3 FTA)

pic.twitter.com/XjGtgGsD0F — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) May 14, 2022

Looking to get rid of his choker tag, Harden’s been grinding in the gym during the off-season, improving his conditioning. The three-time scoring champion, who recently took a $15 million pay cut, aims to make a run for the championship alongside the seven-foot Joel Embiid.

James Harden says that he lost 100 pounds this offseason 😳 pic.twitter.com/1GnEEAvJeU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 26, 2022

Having dealt with a career-threatening injury, Harden shared an insight into his rehab time, revealing the dark times during the process.

James Harden recaps his last two injury-ridden seasons.

There is no doubt that Harden is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. However, the absence of a championship ring on his resume continues to bother him. The last two years haven’t been easy for the ten-time All-Star dealing with endless scrutiny as he jumped from one team to another.

The former Rockets superstar’s nagging hamstring injury made him seem sluggish on the court, hampering his performances in the last back-to-back playoffs. Currently, in great shape, Harden opened up on his fitness regime in a conversation with NBC’s Noah Levick.

“At this point, it’s dieting, it’s proper rest, and then gaining more muscle mass, which I’ve always had,” said Harden. “It’s just the last year and a half, I wasn’t healthy enough to put the proper work in like I’m used to. This summer was huge for me in that aspect, the hill runs, and the weightlifting, and then adding the skill on the court, as well.”

The 33-year-old reflected upon the scrutiny he has been subjected to off-late, saying the following.

“For the most part, I’m to myself. Media or whoever, they talk and shoot their little jabs and shots or whatever the case may be. And I never respond, just because I know who I am and I know what I’m about.”

“But mentally, it was very, very difficult for me just because I’m in love with the game of basketball. If the money wasn’t involved, I’d be playing basketball. And before the injuries, I think everybody knows that. It was very difficult. A lot of tough times, lot of dark moments, which I’ve never really went through because I was always healthy and playing the game of basketball. But I’m in a really good space and I feel like I’m back to where I needed to be, where I’m supposed to be. The feeling is great.”

There is no doubt that if Harden returns to his old self, it’s scary hours for the NBA.

