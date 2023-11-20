“Dillon Brooks Just Wants to Be a Part of LeBron James’ Legacy”: Rui Hachimura Gives His 2 Cents on Rockets Guard’s Beef With Lakers Star

Dillon Brooks is the new villain of the league. Like his predecessors before him, Brooks has found a way to get under everyone’s skin, as the Rockets player once again eyes the King. Out of all the players that Brooks has had beef with, no one brings out the best in Brooks like LeBron does.

Even James’s teammate Rui Hachimura believes that Brooks is trying extra hard when it comes to LeBron and there is a reason why. According to Rui,

“Whatever [Dillon Brooks] is doing, it doesn’t do anything to [LeBron]… [Dillon] Brooks just wants to be a part of [Bron’s] legacy, I guess.”

But Rui isn’t too off with his analysis, as Brooks’s antics were on full display during the recent Lakers-Rockets game. Brooks was seen jawing at LeBron from the start. But unlike trash-talking, playing the King is a different game.

LeBron had a set of impressive plays against Brooks, as the King sealed the deal against the young Rockets. LeBron had an impressive 37 points on the night, as he once again carried the Lakers to a 105-104 victory.

During the game, LeBron finally decided to give Brooks a taste of his own medicine. After muscling his way to the rim on a play, LeBron gave Brooks the “Too Small” celebration as Brooks looked completely helpless on defense. Not only did LeBron give Brooks the celebration, he did it alongside the Lakers bench, where everyone decided to join in.

But this wouldn’t be the end of Brooks’s nightmare, as James would box out Dillon for the game-winning bucket as well. Though Brooks couldn’t do much to slow LeBron down, his efforts did keep the Rockets in the game longer.

LeBron and Brooks go way back

After completely dominating Brooks on the offensive end, LeBron did have words of praise for Dillon Brooks. Talking about the Rockets forward, LeBron said,

“He’s a great competitor. I like going against him, and he was hoping tonight too, for sure. He was shooting the ball exceptionally well.”

Just like LeBron pointed out, Brooks did play his heart out, scoring 24 points on 6-11 shooting from the three. But from the looks of it, Brooks isn’t too excited about receiving praise from LeBron. The duo first began beefing, when Brooks called LeBron “old” during last year’s playoffs.

Things intensified when LeBron took Brooks to school, getting rid of the Grizzlies in just four games that series. Since then, time has passed, and Brooks even switched jerseys after a very public falling out with the Memphis Grizzlies. But even after all of this, it’s impressive to see how graciously the King has handled the beef, maybe even making Dillon Brooks a better defender in the process.