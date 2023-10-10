Dipping His Fingers into a $30,000,000,000 Industry, Damian Lillard Revealed His Reasons For Investing in His First Tech Startup in 2022

Milwaukee Bucks’ latest All-NBA addition, Damian Lillard, announced his involvement in the Kicks Crew tech startup back in March 2022. The sneaker platform is made for high-end sneakers and aims to build a direct-to-consumer business. Estimated to be worth a whopping $30,000,000,000, the sneaker market has attracted a range of big companies and entrepreneurs, and Dame seems to be one of them.

Speaking to GQ Sports at the start of the year, Damian Lillard revealed the reasons why he decided to enter the sneaker market. Claiming that the company’s principles were in line with his own, Lillard seemed excited to expand the project and claimed that it was simply a “great experience.”

Damian Lillard reveals why he entered the sneaker market in 2022

With a host of NBA players looking for alternative sources of income, the sneaker market becomes an obvious choice. Damian Lillard, who was intent on entering the tech market, ended up investing in Kicks Crew back in 2022.

The overall market is worth $30,000,000,000, and is bound to continue attracting investment for the time being. Lillard’s company has built a platform that allows consumers to get their hands on high-end sneakers at attractive prices. Claiming to be in line with the company’s objectives, Lillard claimed the following to GQ Sports:

“KicksCrew is actually the first tech startup that I am going to be a part of. The initiatives, the things that they care about are in line with the things I care about as a person, the community, lifting other people up, It’s perfect for me as a shopper, it’s perfect for the people I shop for. Being a part of KicksCrew and being with the people I have been working with, and knowing that they are in line with who I am as a person, it makes it a, just a great experience.”

It seems as if apart from wanting to enter the sneaker market, Kicks Crew’s principles also played a role in attracting Damian Lillard. The Hong Kong-based firm, launched in 2008, attracted a total of $6 million investment in March 2022, according to Forbes. That seems to be partly due to the then Portland Trail Blazers star.

Damian Lillard is one of multiple NBA players who have invested in tech companies

While Lillard’s investment has recently taken off, he is not the only NBA star who has entered the tech industry recently, according to The Manufacturer. Along with Lillard, the likes of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, and Carmelo Anthony have all invested in the tech industry in recent years.

While Anthony is part of a venture firm that has multiple tech companies, Curry and Iguodala have both invested in the Swift eSports organization. That is in addition to a host of tech investments by both the players.

Finally, Kevin Durant has also heavily invested in the tech industry. This includes stakes in companies such as Acorns app and the Culture Fund, both tech organizations.