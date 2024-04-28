mobile app bar

Damian Lillard’s Achilles Update Worries Bucks Fans as Pacers Look to Take Game 4 in Indiana

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

Apr 26, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

After winning the first game by a landslide margin, the Milwaukee Bucks dropped Games 2 and 3 after winning Game 1 of this seven-game First Round playoff series. The last game was a ‘Hali-show’ with Tyrese Haliburton taking over during the overtime clutch situation. Even with all their might, it is getting difficult for the Bucks to stay afloat without their star Giannis Antetokounmpo. With a crucial Game 4 in balance, Milwaukee fans receive another alarming update on their All-Star point guard, Damian Lillard.

As per the official injury report, Lillard’s status for Game 4 is ‘Questionable as he deals with Tendinitis in his right Achilles. Without Giannis Antetokounmpo and now him, things don’t seem to be going in the favor of the Bucks. Antetokounmpo has yet to play in these playoffs as he has been sidelined since the start of the postseason. He is ailing with a strain in his left Soleus.

Since the team did not have the Greek Freak in the lineup, most of the responsibilities on offense landed on Damian Lillard’s shoulders. At first, he took that burden upon himself to deliver a Game 1 victory. As per StatMuse, Lillard went off for a 35-point performance, tipping the momentum in Milwaukee’s favor right from the get-go. However, despite replicating almost the same type of performance in Games 2 & 3, the Bucks were unable to close out those games.

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Now, there may be a chance Dame Dolla too will not suit up for a Game 4 that has the potential to make or break their hopes for another NBA championship. He is averaging 32.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.7 rebounds, per game on a 62.7 true shooting percentage. Though Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez have shouldered the load on offense along with Lillard, the Bucks would end up in a very difficult position if they do not have their All-Star point guard on the floor, even as a decoy.

The Indiana Pacers may be a team comprised of young players, but they do have a star like Pascal Siakam, who not only has playoff experience but also an NBA championship. If the Pacers take Game 4, the Bucks would go on to trail 1-3 in this seven-game series. And even if Lillard and Antetokounmpo come back for the remaining games, the chances of the Bucks overcoming Indiana seem bleak, at best.

