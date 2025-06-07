“Had Answers to the Test”: Former Warrior Opens Up About How the ‘We Believe’ Team Took Down Dirk Nowitzki and 67-Win Mavs

May 2, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors former players Jason Richardson (left) and Baron Davis (right) stand on the court after the first quarter in game one of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Utah Jazz at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Jason Richardson played on several talented teams throughout his time in the NBA, including Steve Nash’s Phoenix Suns and Dwight Howard’s Orlando Magic. But J-Rich’s best years — and arguably the most memorable moment of his career — came with the Golden State Warriors. The former guard was asked about his time with the Dubs, particularly the magical 2006-07 “We Believe” run, during his appearance on Podcast P with Paul George.

Drafted fifth overall by Golden State in the 2001 NBA Draft, it was a tough transition to the league for J-Rich at first. Immediately after winning a National Championship with Michigan State, Richardson joined a franchise that had little hope of winning anything at the time. He performed, averaging 14 or more points in each of his six seasons with the Dubs, but his teams never did.

Richardson’s first taste of the playoffs didn’t come until his final season in the Bay, when his Warriors managed to squeeze into the Western Conference playoff field with a 40-42 record. For Golden State, making the playoffs was magical enough. But the team boasted the perfect blend of talent and coaching personnel to match up with the first-seeded Mavs.

When asked how the eighth-seeded Warriors managed to knock off Dirk Nowitzki’s Mavs in six games, J-Rich explained that the Dubs had always kept things close with Dallas. “Even before we made the trade for Baron [Davis], [Stephen Jackson], Al Harrington, Matt Barnes, we always played Dallas really close,” he shared.

Richardson explained that Golden State’s recent roster additions were key to getting them into the postseason. It was legendary coach Don Nelson who made the difference against the Mavericks, though. “Then, we had Nelly who basically taught Dirk everything he knew,” Richardson continued. “So, we had the answers to the test on how to play Dirk.”

Boasting a deep and hungry team, Richardson and the Warriors managed to oust the 67-win Mavs, who had just been to the NBA Finals a season prior. The Dubs were quickly taken care of by the Utah Jazz in the next round, but it didn’t matter. Prior to Stephen Curry’s rise to superstardom, this postseason was the franchise’s crown jewel of the 21st century.

“It was real special because them first five years at Golden State, we wasn’t winning nothing but 17, 18 games,” the 45-year-old told George. “I was used to winning. I was like, ‘All this losing is crazy,’ but that changed the whole format of the Warriors franchise … We gave the whole Bay Area something to be happy about … It was, I think the start of what you see with Golden State right now.”

Richardson never had an opportunity to build on that first series victory with Golden State, as he was later dealt to the Charlotte Hornets that offseason. But nearly 20 years removed from that memorable postseason run, it still sticks out as a community-changing experience for J-Rich.