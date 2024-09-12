Dirk Nowitzki ‘Honored’ to Have ‘Splash Bro’ Klay Thompson in Dallas, Estimates His 3-Point Makes

Klay Thompson joining the Mavericks has been a big talking point this offseason. The veteran guard left the Warriors after 13 years and four championships and will commence a new chapter in Dallas in the upcoming campaign. He has already endeared himself to his new team’s fanbase by sporting a Dirk Nowitzki jersey during a workout. The Hall of Famer was also pleased about it.

During an appearance on the DLLS Sports podcast, he spoke about Thompson working out in his jersey and revealed details about his brief interaction with the four-time NBA champion during the 2019 All-Star Game. Nowitzki said,

“That [Thompson wearing his jersey] is so sweet. I mean obviously I got to know him, I talked to him a little bit during my last All-Star game, and during my last season. When we played him here [Dallas] I talked to him a little bit. Just a really nice, chill guy, and just loves the vibe, and just loves to hang out… He’s just super easy to get along with.”

NEWS: Dirk Nowitzki announced that Klay Thompson will be attending his 6th Annual Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic on ‘The Ben and Skin Show’ this weekend. (via @BenandSkin) pic.twitter.com/HmxlHouDuP — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) September 10, 2024

Nowitzki added that Thompson was a terrific addition to the team and expressed his excitement about seeing him play alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, saying,

“Obviously feel honored that one of the Splash Brothers is there and is with the Mavs now. And, so we’re excited to have him for sure.”

The retired center is not only eager to watch the former Warriors superstar in action for the Mavericks but also expects him to have the time of his life on offense.

Nowitzki expects Thompson to average 10 three-point attempts per game

The Hall of Famer believes that Thompson’s skill set will fit perfectly alongside Doncic and Irving and he could potentially have a career year in his debut season with Dallas. When asked how many three-pointers he expects the guard to average, Nowitzki replied,

“I mean, 12? 14?… I think he is going to have a lot of good looks, you know? With Luka [Doncic] being the passer that he is, and Kyrie [Irving] getting in there and being a great penetrator, and can kick it out… I think we’re hoping to see, if we see 8-10 [three-pointers per game], that will be amazing.”

The 34-year-old has averaged over eight three-point attempts per game only five times in his career. He has breached the double-digit mark only once.

However, with the Mavericks’ offense not as heavily predicated on off-the-ball movement as the Warriors, and with Thompson not having to share the three-point load with Stephen Curry, he could average a career-high in three-point attempts, as Nowitzki expects.