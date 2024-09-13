Dirk Nowitzki “Still in Awe” Watching Kyrie Irving’s Ball-Handling Skills, Talks Pairing With Luka Doncic

Kyrie Irving has been a member of the Mavericks for a season-and-a-half but has already etched his place in the hearts of the team’s fans. Even Hall of Famer and franchise icon Dirk Nowitzki finds it surreal that he’s a part of the roster.

Advertisement

During an appearance on the DLLS Mavs Podcast, the German raved about Irving’s skill set and impact on the team and claimed he’s among the best guards in league history. He said,

“I know there’s been some incredible guards but [Irving] has to be up there with the best of them. I’m still in awe sometimes of his crossing, his behind the back. How quick he dribbles, how quick he changes direction. Then once he got you on his shoulder, how strong he is.”

Nowitzki played with Hall of Famers Steve Nash and Jason Kidd and against icons like Allen Iverson. However, he still ranks the veteran guard’s ball-handling and finishing above them. He claimed,

“He’s incredible. I mean the best ball handler and finisher that we’ve seen in this league.”

Irving and Doncic’s partnership did not yield the results the Mavericks had hoped for when he first arrived in Dallas. After acquiring the veteran guard in a trade from the Nets, the team’s form dipped. They finished the year 9-18 and missed the playoffs. Doubts crept in about the duo’s fit together.

However, they answered their critics in their first full season together, winning the Western Conference and leading the franchise to their first Finals appearance in 13 years. They fell short in their quest to win the title but Nowitzki saw enough to be excited for the future. He said,

“I mean, how lucky are we to get to watch Luka, who is a magician with the ball? Then watch Kyrie when Luka takes a break. That’s an incredible duo. They really showed it obviously last season. Hopefully something to build on for this year.”

The Mavericks added Klay Thompson to the roster to go one better than they did last season. If the former Warriors superstar can rekindle the form that made him one of the most feared shooters in the league, Dallas could end their long wait for a second NBA title.