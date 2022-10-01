Was James Wiseman the better pick over LaMelo Ball for the Golden State Warriors after all?

Many have been wondering if selecting James Wiseman over LaMelo Ball was a mistake. Well, Wiseman’s recent performance says otherwise!

The 2020 NBA draft was an interesting one as it had some very exciting young superstars. The top three were particularly special to begin with.

Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, and LaMelo Ball were highly rated prospects. So much so, that there was no doubt that they would be the first three selections.

That is exactly how things would go, with Edwards going first to the Timberwolves, Wiseman being selected by the Warriors and LaMelo finding a home with the Hornets!

The top picks of the 2020 NBA Draft 🔥: 1. Anthony Edwards to Minnesota Timberwolves

2. James Wiseman to Golden State Warriors

However two years later, many are questioning the Warriors’ selection. Wiseman’s recent performance says otherwise.

James Wiseman drops 20 as he potentially silences haters who claim LaMelo Ball should have been chosen over him

It has been two years now since the 2020 NBA Draft, and it’s safe to say that most of the prospects have faired well.

Although, James Wiseman has had many pondering his selection. Especially after his average rookie season and injury prone sophomore season.

As such, many believe that the Warriors should have selected LaMelo Ball over him. However, Wiseman’s recent performance at the NBA games in Japan prove them wrong!

James Wiseman dunked all over the Wizards 😳 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/9oboSKHUus — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 30, 2022

It most certainly was a heck of a performance from the big man. Fans will be hoping to see more of this once the season commences.

