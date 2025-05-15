Disregarding Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing Names His Top 3 ‘Shaquille O’Neal Inclusive’ List Of Toughest Guards

Michael Jordan may be the undisputed GOAT of his era, but not everyone puts him at the top of their toughest matchups list. Patrick Ewing, a dominant big man in what many call the greatest big man era in NBA history, recently gave a surprising answer when asked about the players who challenged him the most.

Advertisement

During a recent appearance on Club 30 with Henrik Lundqvist, Ewing was asked which players brought out the best in him. Since he was a very physical player as the era demanded that, the host expected MJ to be on his list.

Instead of naming MJ, Ewing picked Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, and David Robinson, three generational centers who made his life hell in the paint. While the Jordan snub is enough to perk up some ears, Ewing has a good reason why he doesn’t include him on his list.

He said, “You talk about Jordan, he didn’t play in my position…But to me, when I’m playing against Hakeem, when I’m playing against Shaq, when I’m playing against David, those are the three top guys.” Ewing said that these three players used to give him anxiety before games and forced him to be better prepared.

“When you’re playing against them, you have to make sure you get the sleep, bring you’re A-Game, and just make sure that you’re prepared to dominate them because they’re gonna try to dominate you,” Ewing added.

It’s a tough ask for any big man, even if his name is ‘Patrick Ewing’ to guard the likes of those 3 behemoths. Whether it was a younger Shaq’s agility mixed with his sheer power or Hakeem’s spin cycle footwork, any big was in for a long night. Not to mention ‘The Admiral’ and just how ripped he was, leading to more than just a few bruises for the defender.

Few eras in NBA history have had such a high concentration of elite big men. And as someone who faced them night in and night out, Ewing’s picks are as honest as they get. While Jordan soared above everyone else in the backcourt, the frontcourt wars were fought by giants, and Ewing remembers exactly who gave him the most trouble.

Patrick Ewing became the “human destroyer” on the court

When athletes channel their alter egos on the court, they reach deep within to become a meaner, tougher version of themselves. Ewing did the same thing during his time in the NBA. However, for someone like Shaq, who looked up to him and idolized him, the mean face was disheartening.

When Ewing made an appearance on The Big Podcast, Shaq asked him why he never smiled at him on the court. He said, “I’m like, damn, my idol don’t like me or something? You never smiled at me, bro.” The Knicks legend had to clarify and let Shaq know that he always liked him, he just couldn’t afford to show him his softer side.

“It’s not that I didn’t like you. When I step on the court, it’s like my alter ego…So, I got the game face on, no smiling. I did it with Alonzo and Dikembe, and they’re all Hoyas. I get the game face on and I’m just trying to be the human destroyer,” Ewing replied. It was his competitive drive that produced several memorable moments during his matchups with Shaq. And the fact that Shaq held his own against his idol made it a more special rivalry.