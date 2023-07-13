“You Smell Good”: Weeks After Jumping Into Shaquille O’Neal’s Arms, Candace Parker Receives Compliment from Charles Barkley during Subway Shoot

The WNBA season is underway and many NBA superstars and legends alike have been attending games, showcasing their support. Recently, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal was spotted at a Las Vegas Aces game. Here, he shared a heartwarming moment with Aces star, Candace Parker. The forward was filmed jumping into Big Diesel’s arms, excited to see him. A few days later, Parker had another heartwarming moment which she shared on Instagram, this time with Shaq’s Inside the NBA partner, Charles Barkley.

Parker is considered by many to be a WNBA legend and a pioneer in women’s basketball. That being said, she has also forged some strong friendships off the court. She has established relationships not just with her incredible basketball ability, but also thanks to her eloquence on the mic. A skill she has shown off time and time again when she has worked on TV with numerous analysts, including Shaq and Chuck.

Candace Parker recently had some heartwarming interactions with Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley

Candace Parker has cordial relationships with many people in the sports world. Two of those people happen to be Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. Two men she has worked with on several occasions during her off-season on TNT’s Inside the NBA. And, recently, the two-time WNBA Champion had some pretty wholesome interactions with them.

The Big Aristotle recently attended a game between the Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA. It was a game that ended in Las Vegas’ favor, as they won 96-63, a great win for Parker. Additionally, an ecstatic “Ace” was made all the more happy when she saw Shaq in attendance and even jumped into his arms post-game.

As for Sir Charles, the two shared a touching moment on a recent Subway shoot. Meeting after a long time, both Chuck embraced Parker, before complimenting her for smelling good. Something that the latter appreciated and laughed off as it was followed by some friendly banter.

“Damn!… You smell good too! What’s that? Is that Brut? Soap on a Rope?”

Both Shaq and Charles have always been huge supporters of Parker. And, as she is now in the twilight years of her career, that support has increased tenfold.

Parker is a key figure in the WNBA and has played an important role in the rise of women’s sports

Women’s sports are on the up and up. More and more people are becoming interested in watching some of the top female athletes in the world perform. And, some of the best can be found in the WNBA, the home of Candace Parker, a key figure who helped shape the league into what it is today.

In addition to being a legendary figure in women’s basketball, Parker is an icon in the world of women’s sports. A superstar up there with the likes of Megan Rapinoe, Serena Williams, and many more.