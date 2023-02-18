“D**khead” Shaquille O’Neal, Who Cheated on ex-wife Shaunie Explains Reason to Start New Family: “I want to 2 more kids at age 50”

Shaquille O’Neal is a man of a lot of words. Although he has done a lot in terms of basketball as well as financially, his stories with a microphone in his hands go beyond basketball and business almost all the time. And these days it’s mostly about women.

The 50-year-old has been trying to maintain a good physique just so he can stay relevant among the ladies. His estranged wife, Shaunie Henderson (formerly O’Neal), married celebrity pastor Keion Henderson last year, and his kids (all six of them) are at least 16 or older.

Either of the two might be the reason why the Big Aristotle wants a few more babies, or maybe he just wants somebody jumping around here and there in his mansion.

Don’t be surprised if Shaquille O’Neal has more babies in the future

In an appearance on the 2 lies 1 truth podcast around late October last year, the phenomenal athlete and businessman talked about how he wants babies jumping up and down in his house to keep himself young.

“Just healthy babies, jumping up and down. I think at the tender age of 50, it’s going to keep me young,” said the Lakers legend.

He might have said it jokingly, or maybe he really means it. The way he has been flirting with women right and left, while also maintaining a 6-pack or some kind of abs in that gigantic stature, perhaps he is really trying.

Something he said more emotionally can be the answer to it.

Shaq might be serious about having babies

Talking about the best and worst memories with all his children, O’Neal said in the same podcast, “the best moment is just coming home every day and hearing five, six different voices. Worst moment is when the separation happened and they weren’t there every day. That was probably my worst moment.”

At this age, O’Neal, who has called himself a “d**khead” in the interview with People and a “serial cheater” in several other interviews, might find it difficult to find something as permanent as he once had.

However, considering his health and wealth let’s let the man give it some more time, he might actually do everything he wants once again.

