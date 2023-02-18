“Shaquille O’Neal Will Just Give Me Stuff He’s Endorsing!”: Charles Barkley Predicts What Inside the NBA Co-Workers Might Get Him for 60th Birthday

Getting a present with no thought behind it is worse than getting no gift at all. Shaquille O’Neal is apparently guilty of this, according to Charles Barkley. The Big Diesel gives horrible gifts.

Barkley and Shaq are long-time friends, and their relationship has been rock solid. Expect the issue of Shaq’s gifts. Barkley said that Shaq always gave the worst Christmas gifts, as it was just stuff he was endorsing. He topped it by saying, “You can’t just be giving away stuff without any thought behind it.”

Clearly, the man has been frustrated for a long time. Shaq’s endorsements aren’t that great.

Shaquille O’Neal is Terrible at Giving Gifts

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel talked to Chuck about how his birthday is on Monday. Barkley was asked about what gifts his Inside The NBA co-workers give him for his 60th Birthday. While Charles talked about Ernie and Kenny giving good gifts, his opinion about Shaq was very different. While Ernie and Kenny put in a lot of though into their gifts, Shaq barely cares. Barkley complained that all Shaq gives stuff he had endorsed.

“That’s the only thing that bothers me about Shaq. He never gives you like an original gift,” said Barkley. Since Shaq endorses a lot of stuff, the presents are diverse. Some of Shaq’s usuals are the watches and clothes that he endorses and so on.

Also Read: “Chuck, You Suck”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Attempts to Start A Chant Against Charles Barkley Are Thwarted By Fans in Attendance

Charles Barkley turns 60 on Monday!

Keep in mind that Shaq is a multimillionaire with a net worth of around $400 million. That is a lot of money and definitely enough to buy something nice. So, it is not the money but the fact that Shaq does not care. Barkley’s biggest grouse was the sheer lack of thought into the gifts. No matter how good the products Shaq endorses are, it is rude to just give them as gifts.

With Barkley’s 60th birthday rapidly approaching, Shaq really should start putting some thought into his gifts.

Of course, Barkley was joking in part, too, as he couldn’t remember what he had given Shaq on his 50th birthday. Barkley also had some praise for Shaq, calling him, ironically, a thoughtful person and someone who wants to please people.

Big Diesel does not lack money, and he clearly cares for his friends. So, hopefully, come this Christmas, Charles Barkley gets something that had some thought and care into it.

Also Read: WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal Promises to Remove Clothes if Charles Barkley Rightly Spells ‘Precautionary’ on Inside the NBA