“D*mn Near Wanna Cry”: Proud Dad Shaquille O’Neal Gushes Over Daughter Me’arah’s Basketball Skills

NBA stars’ sons have naturally been a mainstay in men’s college basketball, but we rarely hear about daughters making their mark in women’s college hoops. Enter Me’arah O’Neal, the youngest of Shaquille O’Neal‘s six children, who earns her stripes playing ball for the University of Florida.

Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal spoke fondly of Me’arah during an episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, beaming with pride about how shes carved a career for herself.

While chatting with Memphis Grizzlies legend Zach Randolph about their daughters playing college basketball, Shaq revealed how he motivated Me’arah with tough love when she was young. “When my daughter was little, she’s a beautiful girl. [I would say to her] ‘No, you can’t play,‘” Shaq said. “She used to get so, and then I used to [help] calm her down [by telling her] ‘All right, go ahead dribble.'”

Of Shaq’s 6 kids, 4 have played basketball at the collegiate level. Shareef played for the UCLA Bruins and the LSU Tigers before going pro in the NBA G League. Unfortunately, he is no longer on a roster. His daughter Amirah played for LSU as well, before moving to Texas Southern, and his son Shaqir played for Texas Southern before moving to Florida A&M.

That said, Shaq considers Me’arah the best of the bunch. “She’s the best one. Shareef is good, Shaqir is good. But, when I go watch her play, I damn want to cry. I have to keep my composure. She’s she’s really freaking good.”

Me’arah’s freshman season at Florida showed signs she might soon live up to her father’s praise. She made her first start as a Gator against Florida Atlantic on November 4, tallying seven points, five rebounds, and two blocks. On December 2, Me’arah notched her first career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. She peaked with a career-high 19 points against Arkansas on February 2, leading Florida in scoring for the first time.

She totaled 20 blocks over the season, proving her defensive presence on the court.

Shaq also pointed out one thing about Me’arah’s game that frustrates him: her pace.“The only thing I don’t like about her is she’s like these new-age kids. They play at their own pace,“ he told Z-Bo on the podcast. “If she has a turnover, won’t sprint back on defense. It’ll just be like like like she plays at her own pace.” That frank observation adds a human touch to his glowing appraisal.

How does Me’Arah fare against her brothers?

Last year, Me’arah spoke openly about how playing against her brothers shaped her game. In a 2024 interview, she said, “You know boys. They are aggressive at that age, so playing with them definitely made me play a little more different than other girls. And just being around them all the time, they are very caring, fun to be around.“ Competing against boys helped Me’arah develop her style.

Shaquille O’Neal’s pride in Me’arah goes beyond typical fatherly admiration. Me’arah’s presence on the Florida Gators roster offers a compelling story for fans watching the next generation of basketball talent.

With Shaq’s encouragement and tough love, Me’arah could very well blossom in the competitive collegiate environment. Her size, athleticism, and outside shooting make her a player to watch in her sophomore season.