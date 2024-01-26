“Used to P*ss Me Off So Bad”: Charles Barkley Calls Out Jordan Poole’s ‘Fake Hustle’ on Shaqtin’ A Fool

On this week’s Shaqtin’ A Fool features, Jordan Poole has returned to the top of the list, only to be mocked by ‘Inside the NBA’ crew for his hilarious fail on the court. Though the list also featured some hilarious moves from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and Jalen Brown, Jordan Poole’s abysmal form this season has somewhat earned him a permanent #1 spot in Shaqtin’ A Fool for several weeks of this segment.

Advertisement

In this week’s feature, Jordan Poole was seen playing against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden and was trying to grab the ball that was going clearly out of bounds.

Poole’s dive on the floor and subsequent slipping brought hilarious reactions from the Inside Crew, with the panelists terming this as Jordan Poole’s “fake hustle”. While Shaquille O’Neal entertained everyone with his ‘Poole Jam’ song, Charles Barkley was visibly annoyed with JP’s antics on the court.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/shaqtin/status/1750771760461430808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“You could make me so mad when I played, when guys did that fake hustle stuff,” remarked Chuck in an extremely condescending manner to the Washington Wizards star’s play.

“Used to p*ss me off so bad when guys did that. And the coach started clapping ‘Way to hustle, way to hustle,'” added Barkley, who tried highlighting Jordan Poole’s unnecessary move during that game.

Nevertheless, Jordan Poole scored 24 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists in that game, only for the Wizards to lose 113-109 to the New York Knicks. This season, Washington holds an abysmal 7-37 record, standing second last in the Eastern Conference, just one spot above Detroit Pistons.

With such a crisis within their roster, the Wizards seem far behind their target of contending for the post-season, given they have much to make up for to increase their league standings. While the Wizards struggle on the court, Poole has been a regular on Inside the NBA’s special segment.

Advertisement

Jordan Poole has been a regular feature on Shaqtin’ A Fool this season

Jordan Poole has become a regular feature on Shaqtin’ A Fool this season. Since joining the Wizards, Poole’s form has suffered drastically this season, seeming only like a shadow of his previous championship-winning self at the Golden State Warriors. One of his first features was at the very start of the season, just after Halloween.

The paramount pressure of being the Wizard’s No.1 option on the perimeter must have caused Poole to be prone to serious mistakes. One such mistake was highlighted by Shaq during a matchup between the Celtics and the Wizards earlier this season. O’Neal called out the 2022 NBA champion for his terrible three-point attempt during the fast-break, only to be denied by a lurking Kristaps Porzingis, who was around the bucket.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/shaqtin/status/1719588195036250311?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Poole was again featured on the show in December for another embarrassing incident during a game against the Phoenix Suns. While attempting a 3-pointer, Poole slipped on the ground, which resulted in many trolls and memes about him getting viral on the internet.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/shaqtin/status/1737365668578619455?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Shaquille O’Neal rightly commented, “Shaqtin’ a Poole is the gift that keeps on giving,” implying the sheer number of embarrassing moments Poole had to witness since leaving the Warriors. Jordan Poole departed from the Dubs to create his own identity in a new team with his new-found stardom since winning the championship. However, all that it seems now is that JP is nothing but a lackluster version of his previous self.