“Do We Know That Earth Is Constitutionally Round”: Kyrie Irving’s Admission To Alex Jones Further Adds To Flat-Earther Theory

Kyrie Irving is one of the most interesting men to have ever stepped foot on NBA hardwood. The crafty point guard has been involved in a litany of controversies over the years and through it all, has made everybody forget just how much he’s put franchises through with his stellar play when he’s actually out on the floor.

His move from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks was the concluding act of a 4 year long saga that saw him miss games due to refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, question his future with the Nets after merely a year, and post a picture of a film with a bevy of antisemitic remarks.

Irving’s eccentricity didn’t just start when in Brooklyn however as he’s been that way since his final few years with the Cleveland Cavaliers. One of the first stories to come out and lead people to question Kyrie’s judgement was when he revealed that he may believe the Earth was flat.

Kyrie Irving genuinely questioned the roundness of the Earth

Kyrie Irving, despite winning a championship alongside LeBron James and going to 3 straight NBA Finals, wanted out of Cleveland. He wanted to lead his own team and the Boston Celtics were more than alright with sending away Isaiah Thomas to the Cavs in exchange for him.

Prior to him being traded however, there was a lot going on in Irving’s life that had him dealing with the “worst mental health issues” of his life. This stemmed from his maternal grandfather passing away and the fact that his closest friend on the Cavs, Jordan McRae had been traded.

So, when Kyrie started living in Boston, his high school friend and classmate, Alex Jones, stayed with him there in the desolate winters of Boston. While cooped up together in their home, they would go on deep dives on the internet and one of these led to them convincing themselves that the Earth may not be round after all.

“Kyrie kept asking if we knew for sure that it was conclusively round,” said the source. “Alex is like, I don’t know man, we don’t know if the Earth is round. Kyrie and I have been watching stuff.” It is quite fitting that Irving’s childhood friend’s name is the same as one of the most prolific conspiracy theorists of all time.

