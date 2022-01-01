“Do y’all realise how crazy LeBron James is playing even after turning 37??”: Kyle Kuzma and NBA Twitter cannot believe how little the Lakers superstar’s offensive output has dropped in his 19 year career

LeBron James is by far the best player Los Angeles Lakers have had since Kobe Bryant – they should be thankful for him.

A 37 year old LeBron James is running circles around players who entered the league when he already was well into his NBA career. That man has had many nicknames, but LeBrongevity should be his latest. Logic defying performances at an age when he should be slowing down – the entire NBA fanbase knows they are witnessing greatness.

In the final game of the year against the Portland Trail Blazers, Bron decided to end the year by putting on a show. 25 points and 10 rebounds at halftime was an indicator of what he was gunning for. Totally dominating any offensive or defensive battle, LBJ had no problems brushing past the Blazers to score a season high 43 points. His valiant efforts resulted in a dominating 139-106 victory.

Currently on a 7+ game streak of scoring 30+ points a game, King James does not look like he wants to slow down. The only other player to score 40+ points after 19+ years in the league was Kobe Bryant – he scored 60 in his final game against the Utah Jazz. Averaging 28.0 points a game, he is currently the second highest scorer only behind Kevin Durant.

Also Read: “I haven’t watched Spiderman yet because I don’t know if it’s safe”: Kevin Durant reveals he’s hesitant to return to theatres due to COVID-19

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will hope this performance is a turning point in their season

Kyle Kuzma, LeBron’s former teammate took to twitter to express his disbelief at watching LBJ play at this level on a consistent basis.

Do y’all know how crazy LJ is playing at 37????!?!? — kuz (@kylekuzma) January 1, 2022

Kuzma knows first hand how great this man really is. Having played with him for 3 seasons and winning one championship along side the 3rd highest scorer, Bron still continues to flabbergast everyone around him.

Players in NBA history with 40+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ threes in fewer than 30 minutes played: 1. LeBron James tonight That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/2VqLu6Vclp — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 1, 2022

The craziest part about the performance was how efficient the man was. 0 turnovers, 61% fg in less than 30 minutes. That is an MVP level stat line, in whichever way you look at it.

LeBron did all of this … IN 29 MINUTES WITH 0 TURNOVERS pic.twitter.com/5yhRwP43IA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 1, 2022

A lot of of fans had their apprehensions about LeBron joining the Lakers – looks like they now embrace him completely as a Laker.

This is such a dope picture. Wish all Kobe fans embraced LeBron like that “Lakers” fan rooting on the King. #Lakeshow pic.twitter.com/sKEUgLP9gB — Audel Del Toro (@CantBeatAudel) January 1, 2022

Whatever said and done, LeBron James is on a MVP level season, and without him, the Lakers would be nothing but a tanking team. They may have good players, but none of them are as great as King James. Appreciate the man before he’s gone, since there is no one else like him.

Also Read: “Junior Bridgeman is the richest basketball player you’ve never heard of!”: Preparing for a life after the NBA, Bridgeman showed the athletes what could be a reality for many of them