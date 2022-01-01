“I haven’t watched Spiderman yet because I don’t know if it’s safe”: Kevin Durant reveals he’s hesitant to return to theatres due to COVID-19

Kevin Durant lets it be known that he hasn’t watched SpiderMan No Way Home yet due to his reluctance to enter theatres.

Kevin Durant knows a thing or two about COVID-19 as he spent nearly 2 weeks in Health and Safety Protocols this past December. Though he didn’t test positive for the virus, he was suspected to have been in contact with someone who could’ve had it.

He did however, make his return to play against the Philadelphia 76ers where it felt as though he never left the game, dropping 33 points on 54.2% shooting from the field. The Brooklyn Nets finally resembled themselves in that bout against Philly as their roster had been ravaged by players entering COVID protocols, with several of their games being postponed.

With new variants of the coronavirus spreading across the league and in the general public, Kevin Durant seems a bit worried about stepping back out into public spaces.

Kevin Durant on not having watched the newest Spider-Man as of yet.

SpiderMan No Way Home is undoubtedly the biggest movie to have come out during this two year ‘pandemic era’ and for good reason. Bringing back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield is enough for the movie to reach the $1 billion mark. Despite the hype surrounding the movie, Kevin Durant has held off on watching it up until now.

“I haven’t been able to get to the theaters, I don’t know if it’s safe,” said the 2x champ when asked about whether or not he’s seen the Marvel masterpiece.

Kevin Durant says he hasn’t been able to see the new Spiderman yet. “I haven’t been able to get to the theaters, I don’t know if it’s safe.” — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) December 31, 2021

In all fairness, KD’s right. With the way the new variant has been spreading, looking towards your own health and your family’s health is much more important in the grand scheme of things. Unlike previous Marvel installments, Spiderman NWH hasn’t appeared on Disney + as of yet so Durant may have to wait a bit longer to watch it.