“Doc J Was Giving Me Some Life Game”: Kevin Garnett Credits Julius Erving For Dishing Out Advice To Him

Kevin Garnett has often gone on a social media spree, posting numerous stories on his Instagram. Tonight, the Boston Celtics legend decided to spam his Instagram Stories once again. Among the other anecdotes was a heartfelt tribute towards the man who gave him “some life game” – Julius Erving.

Kevin Garnett took to Instagram and publicly appreciated Julius Erving for playing a crucial role in his life as a mentor. According to what the Story quoted, it seems as though Dr. J has dished out some very important life advice. The @kgarnetthistory post on Instagram saw the two celebrities chatting as they sat courtside for an NBA Game.

Chopping it up with greatness Doc j was giving me some Life Game”… Thx Drj…

Erving is one of the most respected individuals in the NBA community. Apart from his on-court success, the former high-flying forward is known for having a positive impact on the lives of several others, including two of the most prominent figures in NBA history – Michael Jordan & Shaquille O’Neal.

Julius Erving has been an inspiration for Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal

Julius Erving has been one of the most exciting players in NBA history. Standing at 6ft 7”, the small forward has a thrilling highlight reel with some majestic dunks. Apart from winning the NBA championship in 1983, he also won four MVPs and multiple other accolades.

Two of the most distinguished players – Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal – can give credit to Erving for the success in their lives.

Being a must-see TV in the early 1970s, the athletic star was an extremely marketable athlete. Years after Jordan’s retirement, he revealed that he used Erving’s help to gain financial literacy. Thanks to all of those learnings, His Airness is a multi-billionaire.

For Shaquille O’Neal, Julius Erving was the one individual who left him in awe and was the motivation to pursue basketball much more seriously.

“I know who Dr. J is, he’s smooth, I like him because he’s smooth, [has an] afro. He goes baseline and throws it down, crowd goes crazy. That’s when I look at my father and say, ‘You know what, this is what I want to do when I get older’… So shoutout to Julius Erving for help creating the character known as Shaq,” Shaq said.

It’s heartwarming to see the knowledge passing from one generation to the other. It is already very safe to assume that the stars of today such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant will be helping the next generation just like the pioneers of the game before them.