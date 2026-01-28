Doc Rivers Calls Joel Embiid The “Most Talented” Player He’s Ever Coached, Lambasted For ‘Shot’ At Giannis

In nearly three decades as an NBA head coach, Doc Rivers has worked with a long list of superstars across the five organizations he has led. Some of them rank among the greatest players ever to play the game. And yet, when asked to name the most talented player he has coached, Rivers pointed to Joel Embiid over the man currently holding his team together.

The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled this season. They sit 11th in the Eastern Conference and could even miss the Play-In Tournament. Take two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the equation, and things would likely unravel even faster.

Still, Rivers, who coached the Philadelphia 76ers from 2020 to 2023, believes Embiid is the most talented player he has ever worked with. That naturally raises the question: was this a subtle shot at Giannis?

Rivers coached Embiid during what became his best individual season in 2022–23, when he won the league MVP. “Joel is the most talented player that I ever coached. Unfortunately for me, I never had him healthy once in the playoffs,” Rivers told a Sixers reporter.

Some fans may not bat an eye at the comment. Embiid has been one of the most dominant players of the modern era. The only real issue he has ever struggled with is staying healthy.

However, many fans, especially those of the Bucks, found the timing of Rivers’ comments interesting, given that he is currently coaching Giannis. After all, Antetokounmpo is objectively more accomplished, with two MVPs and an NBA championship to his name. So why place Embiid ahead of Giannis?

“Saying this with Giannis actively on your roster is asinine,” a fan wrote on X.

“LMAO, he just said, f*** you to Giannis,” another user added.

Fans really took the comment to heart, believing it to be a shot at Giannis. Ultimately, with the Bucks not doing well this season and Giannis potentially wanting out, things feel testy around Milwaukee right now. Rivers’ schemes have not been working for the team, and he could soon lose his star player to a trade, along with the respect of the locker room.

It should be noted that Rivers has stuck up for Giannis in the past. In fact, he praised him late last season, campaigning for him to win the MVP award. He believes Antetokounmpo is taken for granted in today’s NBA landscape and does not want him to go unnoticed.

At the end of the day, though, why not take this time to highlight Giannis? Likely because the comments were made to a Sixers-focused outlet. With Giannis trade rumors heating up in recent days, Rivers may not want to add any more fuel to that fire. He is also on the hot seat as a coach right now, so things could get spicy in Milwaukee in the coming weeks.