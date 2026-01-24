NBA Analyst Claims 76ers Can Win the Eastern Conference if Joel Embiid Remains Healthy

The early season hype surrounding the Western Conference now seems to be spilling over into the East as well, with several teams that were counted out before the season surprising the league. Among them are the Philadelphia 76ers. They currently sit at No. 5, which may seem like a modest position. However, what is becoming increasingly clear is just how well they have been playing as a unit.

This is due to the combination of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, along with Joel Embiid, who is finally showing flashes of the player who won the league MVP in 2023.

Embiid’s latest accolade came two nights ago, when he recorded the ninth triple double of his career against the Rockets in a thrilling 128 to 122 overtime win. It was no easy task, either. The Rockets were coming off their own scorching comeback victory over the Spurs, so they were riding high. What made it even more impressive was Embiid logging 46 minutes. If this continues, who can really stop them?

Brian Windhorst was flabbergasted at how many minutes Embiid ended up totaling against the Rockets. Considering his injury record in recent years, the famed analyst cannot really be blamed for being that surprised either either.

When Embiid is healthy, he’s one of the best in the league. Maxey has, in fact, become one of the best. The supporting roles of Edgecombe and Paul George make the 76ers one of the most stacked lineups in the Eastern Conference.

“I’m looking at 46 minutes. They go to overtime, and they’re like, ‘Joel just keep playing.’ Which means that he is feeling good. We’ve seen the dunks start to come up over the last couple of weeks, and he’s also trolling people on social media again,” stated Windhorst on ESPN.

Embiid’s knees didn’t seem like they were bothering him at all against Houston. The big question that remains now is whether Embiid can remain healthy for the long run. Windhorst is uncertain, but thinks that if he can, the 76ers might be the team that represents the East in the Finals.

“I have no idea whether it can last. I hope it can last. But if you’ve got Embiid playing like this and you’ve got Maxey playing like an All-NBA player and the supporting cast that they have, the Eastern Conference is gettable for them,” he said.

The thing with Philly is they do not need Embiid to be superhuman every night. They just need him present when it matters. If this version of Joel can pick his spots, trust Maxey and Edgecombe to carry stretches, and still flip the switch late like he did against Houston, that is a nightmare matchup nobody in the East is eager to sign up for.

Next up, they have a showdown with the Knicks, who just delivered a stomping to Brooklyn and are looking to get back on track after a January skid. The Sixers won the last two meetings with New York, and with the way they are playing, they might make it three in a row.

The conference feels wide open right now, and the Sixers are quietly built for chaos. Stay healthy, stay annoying, and suddenly Philly is not chasing the pack. They are the team everyone is checking the standings to avoid.