Stephen Curry’s ‘Night-Night’ Against the Kings Inches Warriors Star Closer to Michael Jordan’s ‘Incredible’ Feat

Stephen Curry picked up right where he left off the Golden State Warriors’ season opener. The 6ft 2” guard backed his impressive 27-point outing with an even better performance. Suiting up for the Bay Area side’s first away game of the season, Steph’s 41-point outburst resulted in their first victory of the campaign.

The likes of Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, and Kevon Looney had some notable contributions as well. However, it was Curry’s wizardry that helped Steve Kerr’s team grab a win at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Curry was sensational from beyond the three-point arc as well, shooting 7-of-10 from the deep. After hitting one of these seven shots that allowed the Warriors to seal the deal, the two-time MVP pulled out his trademark ‘night-night’ celebration. As seen in NBCS’ tweet, Chef Curry was seen doing his “night night” celebration in front of the Sacramento crowd after hitting the dagger.

Having recorded yet another 40-point performance, the Baby-Faced Assassin has inched closer to Michael Jordan for an impressive feat. Curry (33) sits right behind MJ as the player with the 2nd most 40-point performances since turning 30 years old. Dubs fans will hope that the nine-time All-Star is able to surpass Jordan’s record of 44 40-point games by the end of the season.

The Warriors definitely look like they could use some of Chef’s cooking every single night. After moving around pieces this summer, the team is yet to look Championship-ready on the floor.

Stephen Curry is also inching closer to another impressive feat

At age 35, Steph does not seem like he’s slowing down any time soon. While it took MJ 434 games (since turning 30) to record 44 40-point performances, Steph has already clinched 33 such performances in just the 260 games he’s played (since turning 30). From what it seems, Curry can easily breeze past the Chicago Bulls legend without taking as much time as the latter took.

The two-time scoring champ is also moving close to another incredible achievement. The shifty guard has already knocked down 3,401 three-pointers in his career. 99 more three-pointers will take the nine-time All-NBA player to the 3,500 mark – a feat that once no one could even imagine being accomplished.

Steph has traumatized most of the opponents that he’s gone up against. Merely a couple of games into his first season with the Warriors and Chris Paul is already considering himself lucky for not requiring to face the wrath of Curry anymore.