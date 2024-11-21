Doc Rivers Defends Khris Middleton’s Slow Progression Through 3v3 Training Amidst Injury Recovery

Despite being medically cleared for a return to the league, Khris Middleton will take some more time. The Milwaukee Bucks star has yet to make his debut this season. When recently asked about the three-time All-Star, coach Doc Rivers defended his slow progression and gave some updates on his recovery.

Advertisement

Talking to the media, Rivers was asked if Middleton has started playing five-on-five since he has been medically cleared for a return. The coach said he still has some ground to cover before getting ready to have five-on-five contests. However, the 33-year-old has been playing three-on-three and the progression is visible.

Rivers said Middleton has “been really good” in the three-on-three contests. Although slow progressions are understandable in some cases, Middleton’s situation seems to have stalled near the finish line. Rivers was also asked what he’s doing to ensure that his athlete stays in a good spot mentally and emotionally for his return.

He said, “He’s been good. I mean, he really has. He’s working his butt off.” Rivers believes that Middleton is “close” to his return to the floor. “I think I’ve said that before, but he is. And he’s just going to keep working. This is the best I’ve seen him. I will say that,” Rivers added.

Here is today's exchange with Bucks coach Doc Rivers in regards to the latest on Khris Middleton: pic.twitter.com/dqER6qMTNA — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 20, 2024

During the last offseason, Middleton underwent arthroscopic surgeries on both ankles. The All-Star has suffered several injuries over the last few years. Since the beginning of the 2022-23 season, he has only played 88 regular season games. After Rivers took over HC responsibility in Milwaukee, he has only played 15 games for the franchise.

The Milwaukee Bucks are struggling without Khris Middleton

Middleton has been an integral part of the franchise since 2013. The Bucks have been through one of the worst starts of a season in their history, winning only one of the first seven games. Although they bounced back and won four of the next seven games, they’re still not out of the nightmare.

At a time like this, they really need Middleton’s presence on the floor. Last season, he averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point line. Having another All-Star caliber on the team would certainly be a blessing for the Bucks right now.

It’s also worth noting that Middleton is 33 years old. He’s coming off a major surgery and has been reeling with injuries in recent years. So, considering him a savior of the team might also end up backfiring. Regardless, a more fair assessment can only be made upon his return.