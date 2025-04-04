Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Outs’ Doc Rivers For Pulling A Paul Pierce And Using The Bathroom Instead Of Coaching The Bucks

There were two unexpected locker room exits last night in the NBA. First, Anthony Edwards rolled his ankle on the Nets coach, Jordy Fernandez, and was taken down the tunnel. He would return only a handful of minutes later. The other exit occurred when Doc Rivers, the coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, was forced to run for the hills early into a contest against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, ever the comedian, was quick to call out Rivers for a “pulling a Paul Pierce” in reference to game one of the 2008 Finals, where Pierce was carried off the court, faking an injury that he would later reveal was a case of indigestion and bowel-related accident. Pierce would hit two crucial threes in his return to clinch that game for the Celtics.

While Pierce returned to the game after changing into a clean pair of shorts, Rivers spent the entire game getting checked out for his illness. On the other hand, Rivers did not check back into the game for the Bucks tonight. Darvin Ham took over the head coaching duties and led the Bucks to a win over the Sixers.

After the game, Giannis was asked about his head coach. He hilariously covered his nose, as in hinting to cover a bad smell. Then he turned to someone in the locker room, asking, “Didn’t they say he had to use the restroom like Paul Pierce?” To cover his bases, Giannis did mention that he was joking, but who knows?

In Doc’s absence, Giannis played excellent basketball en route to a 35-point, 20-assist, and 17-rebound performance in under 40 minutes of game time. This is the first time this stat line has been achieved in NBA history.

While the Sixers may have been actively trying to tank, the players don’t play to lose. That was abundantly clear when Philly took a 39-25 lead after the first quarter. That’s when Giannis and a 15-0 Bucks run happened, closing the gap and allowing Milwaukee to win one without their coach.

Doc’s illness has still not been confirmed in any way. We only know that it exists and is affecting Rivers. According to Giannis, however, Doc is just following his old player’s handbook and simply needed to use the bathroom.

If Giannis is right, we’ll have another instance of the term “Paul Piercing it” being used to simply mean using the bathroom at work. If Giannis is wrong, well, he probably owes Doc a nice get-well-soon basket and an apology.