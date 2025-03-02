“Doc Rivers Getting Fired”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Spotted Coaching Against the Mavericks, Fans Predict Coaching Staff Overhaul

Mar 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers speaks to Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

During his 26-season NBA career, Doc Rivers has coached over 35 All-Star players. The Milwaukee Bucks needed that experience after landing a new star point guard in Damian Lillard. So they brought Rivers in to set up a game-plan around Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, a year into his stint, Milwaukee’s superstars seem to be growing frustrated with his coaching style. It was particularly evident on Saturday night when the Bucks found themselves trailing against the shorthanded Dallas Mavericks.

Frustrated by Rivers’ lack of adjustments, Antetokounmpo took the clipboard himself to draw up some plays for his team. What was even more damning from Rivers’ point of view was the fact that the Bucks actually took the lead after the Greek Freak took matters into his own hands.

The Cream City faithful didn’t miss that pivotal moment, with some believing that it might spell trouble for Rivers’ tenure in Milwaukee.

“Doc getting fired,” one Bucks fan wrote under a video of Antetokounmpo taking up the coach’s clipboard.

Their frustration is understandable as the decision to hire Rivers prompted exasperated sighs from the fanbase. In fact, when the Bucks announced that the former Philadelphia 76ers HC would take up the role of head coach, a rival NBA executive told CBS Sports – “The other Eastern Conference contenders breathe easier.”