D’Angelo Russell Says Players Should Stay Longer in College Before Listing for the NBA Draft

The ongoing debate between staying in college and declaring for the NBA draft remains as contentious as ever. Amid the myriad opinions, D’Angelo Russell has recently weighed in on the side of staying in college longer. On the show Run Your Face, the 28-year-old NBA star shared his perspective, drawing on his personal experience with the Buckeyes.

Advertisement

Russell’s outstanding performances during the freshman season turned him from a first-round pick the following year to a top prospect of that year. The Los Angeles Lakers guard also discussed how spending time in college significantly benefited his draft prospects and how the connections made in college can aid a player in the long run.

“My stock was like 21st pick the next year… Then 10 games in, it was like the first round this year… 10 games in it was 15, and then 25 games in, it was a top 5… That’s what I would advise all the younger dudes. Go do college because the league ain’t going nowhere… Then all those alumni that was there gonna come back to the light and it’s gonna be like, ‘Dang, we can actually collab’… And it’s laid out right there”.

D-Lo further highlighted the unique opportunities available to today’s young basketball players. He emphasized how modern teenage athletes can build a brand for themselves and secure lucrative NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals while still in college. According to him, these opportunities can potentially lead to earnings that could surpass a few NBA players, making a strong case for extending their college careers.

Nonetheless, the NBA remains the ultimate dream for nearly every aspiring teenage basketball player, with its allure and financial rewards often overshadowing alternative paths. Despite the irresistible draw of the league, D’Angelo Russell’s perspective provides young athletes with a compelling reason to weigh the benefits of staying in college and exploring opportunities beyond just the immediate allure of professional basketball.