“De’Aaron Fox Is a Serious Upgrade Over Jamal Murray”: Kendrick Perkins Suggests a Team-Up with Nikola Jokic for Kings Star

After eight years, De’Aaron Fox is rumored to part ways with the Sacramento Kings. Swipa has been part of the trade rumors for a while now and has generated interest from several teams. But if were up to Kendrick Perkins, he’d advise the 27-year-old to take his talents to Denver.

As the rumors have started to heat up, Perkins took to X, to share a month-old clip of himself from the Road Trippin’ Show, where he talked about Swipa’s potential destination. Perkins wants him to team up with Nikola Jokic as he believes it’ll be in the best interest of both parties.

Pekins believes that Fox will be a better player than Jamal Murray to hold the fort alongside the Joker. He said, “De’Aaron Fox moves the needle way more than Jamal Murray. I would keep an eye on that situation over there in Sacramento…De’Aaron Fox is a serious upgrade from Jamal Murray.”

Although the duo of Jokic and Murray have had some success in the past, Fox will be the legitimate All-Star caliber second option that Jokic always needed to dominate in the league.

The addition of Fox, with his effectiveness on both ends of the floor, will help ease the load off of Jokic’s shoulder. The 2023 All-Star can also create shots on his own and doesn’t always require Jokic to initiate the offense for him to eat. However, Perkins’ point was countered by Channing Frye with another suggestion.

If I’m the Nuggets I’m definitely calling the Kings to see what would it take to get Fox!!! Who’s saying no to a Jokic and Fox Duo?! Btw I called this a month ago on @RoadTrippinPod with @channingfrye @RealAClifton @Rjeff24 pic.twitter.com/0E2fIJWhc8 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 28, 2025

Frye said that Fox should look to strike a deal with the San Antonio Spurs and join forces with Victor Wembanyama. In his assessment, the Spurs will be a much better fit for Swipa.

However, Perkins and Richard Jefferson disagreed as they believed that playing with the best player in the world would be the right call.

Where is De’Aaron Fox headed?

Fox had a brilliant run last season with a career-high average of 26.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. After 43 games so far this season, he is on track to have an even better run. He is averaging 25.2 points, 5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting nearly 47% from the field.

Any team with enough space would be interested in adding him to their roster. However, the Spurs seem to be the first in line. As per Sam Amick of The Athletic, Swipa’s agent, Rich Paul, has informed the Kings that it’s time for them to make the trade. Earlier today, James Ham reported that the point guard wants to join the Spurs.

According to multiple sources, if De'Aaron Fox leaves the Kings via trade, his preferred landing spot is the San Antonio Spurs. It could be an interesting couple of days in Sacramento. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) January 28, 2025

The Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, and Miami Heat were all rumored to be interested in signing the 27-year-old. But it’s almost certain now that his preferred destination is San Antonio and he will end up signing with them ahead of the trade deadline.