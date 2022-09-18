Doc Rivers is left flabbergasted on Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets as social media roasts him for “ashy” voice

Doc Rivers was invited on Jimmy Kimmel’s show to read out a mean tweet directed towards him and it was HILARIOUS.

It is not usual for coaches to be the talk of the offseason unless they are getting sacked or acquired by a franchise. However, this summer, Doc Rivers seems to be a special case.

Yesterday, the Philadelphia 76ers head coach was trending all over social media. The reason behind it? Well, let’s just say that Doc wasn’t aware of the fact that the world could have a look at all the tweets he had liked from his public account.

Also Read: Father and husband’s likes reveal his real tastes, Twitter can’t stop shrieking

To be clear about the situation, the veteran coach liked several adult contents on Twitter. Now, it is quite possible that his social media was hacked, however, NBA Twitter couldn’t stop roasting him.

Doc Rivers when somebody tells him his likes are public pic.twitter.com/UDeUjTJqfa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 17, 2022

James Harden showing Doc Rivers how to bookmark porn videos on Twitter instead of liking them: pic.twitter.com/yTCcb4jCJK — Fronosuke Takeshita ⛔ STROUD 4 HEISMAN (@MillyBeamen) September 17, 2022

Doc Rivers when he finds out his liked tweets aren’t private pic.twitter.com/nIxIMwCm44 — ✭ (@jazzlynn626) September 17, 2022

Doc Rivers gets roasted on Jimmy Kimmel’s show for “ashy” voice

With Doc Rivers trending, several old clips of his have resurfaced on social media.

This one video in particular was from the time when Doc made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show during the “Mean Tweets” segment. As the name suggests, celebrities are called on the show and asked to read out a pretty nasty tweet directed toward them.

On an episode featuring various NBA stars like Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, Reggie Miller, and Andre Igoudala, among several others, Doc might’ve had one of the most brutal tweets.

Twitter user “SirSeriousBlack” wrote about the former coach of the year’s “ashy” voice.

Doc Rivers voice is ashy as hell! Put some lotion on those vocal chords bro

As rude as it sounds, the user is not entirely wrong.

Also Read: Ja Morant was star struck for the first time when he blocked Kyrie Irving