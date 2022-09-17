“Doc Rivers just too classy for P*rnhub”: Father and husband’s likes reveal his real tastes, Twitter can’t stop shrieking

Twitter is dying of laughter as Doc Rivers may have revealed his real preferences in the most embarrassing way imaginable

Doc Rivers is one of the best coaches in the NBA right now.

His NBA tactics are immaculate, his candor beautiful, and overall, there aren’t many in NBA history that can outclass him at what he does.

When it comes to social media though, the man is a bit more of an understated presence. Sure, he posts here and there, but nothing too risqué that will get anyone in the world riled up. But, that may have changed a little bit.

You see, what had the man trending wasn’t any of his posts. No, no, no, it was what he had liked from his main account on Twitter. And of course, since these likes are public, they were quite the sight to see and lose their mind at, for fans around the world.

Without any further ado, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Doc Rivers’s recent likes show off his… offbeat tastes, and Twitter has an absolute field day with it

Now, before we get carried away with this, it is entirely possible that this was all just a case of a hack job. But still, it could also be the case that Doc Rivers was just unaware your likes are public.

Either way, just take a gander at the barrage of tweets below.

Doc Rivers forgot to switch to his burner 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/d6EiPDmaZY — CockSources ➐ (@cocksources) September 17, 2022

Doc your likes are public bro……. pic.twitter.com/63m9cuRSIK — Lion (@The_Dank_Lion) September 17, 2022

For his sake, we really hope Doc really did get hacked. Because if he didn’t, this would have to be a bigger flub-up than even Kevin Durant with his array of burner accounts.

By the longest mile.

