Ja Morant was star struck for the first time when he blocked Kyrie Irving

Ja Morant might come off as a player with utmost competitiveness who’d never accept his star-struck moments if he had any, but he is not.

Last season Ja Morant turned from one of the best young talents in the league to a superstar who can make the Memphis Grizzlies a cornerstone franchise in the league for the first time in its history.

The first-time All-Star led his team to the second-best record in the NBA just behind the Phoenix Suns while giving us some of the top highlights of the season or arguably all time.

Some must remember his last-second buzzer-beating circus shot from Steven Adam’s touchdown pass or his two-handed block on Talen Horton-Tucker of the Los Angeles Lakers that took the internet by storm.

The electrifying point guard’s career might be filled with breathtaking highlights, but his own personal favourite moment came against Kyrie Irving.

Ja Morant had his first star-struck moment when he blocked Kyrie Irving

The 6’3 Murray State came into the league in 2019 as the second pick behind the nation’s favourite Zion Williamson and since has become a bigger star in the league than him.

Not only, Zion, the 2020 rookie of the year has proved himself better than every top selection in the last 5-years by performing tremendously well against not only selective teams and opponents but everyone.

Ja comes off as the flag bearer of the Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant kind of vigour when it comes to playing his game and talking his smack to the opponents, irrespective of their stature.

But even he had his star-struck moment when he was playing his first game against Kyrie Irving and got a block on the Brooklyn Nets star. In a recent interview, the only troublemaker for last year’s champions remembered that game which also brought out the best in him.

Morant not just getting a spike on Kyrie, but also his career-high in the game which mattered to him the most against a team that had some of the best players in the league, gives you the proof of what we were talking about.

