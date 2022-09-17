$4.6 billion Dallas Mavericks’ owner, who is Luka Doncic’s neighbor, shows off his smooth jump shot

Mark Cuban, the Dallas Mavericks owner, Shark Tank host, and billionaire showed us that he too has a smooth jump shot, just like Luka Doncic!

A few months ago, the Dallas Mavericks made the Western Conference Finals after a decade. Despite their shortcomings, fans were thrilled and overjoyed at reaching such an important stage.

Buoyed by the genius of Luka Doncic, the city of Dallas knows they have a real shot at glory over the next few years. More than others, there is one person who stands to benefit the most and that is Mark Cuban.

The Billionaire, the host of Shark Tank, and owner of the Dallas Mavericks know how good a prospect he has on his hands. He just offered him one of the biggest max extension deals in NBA history. And what’s more, the deal is not even a supermax!

Cuban seems to be in good spirits about his team. After a few years of poor showing, the basketball in Dallas feels like magic. And Mark also looks like he’s learning the tricks of the trade, especially the jump shot.

Also read: “I watch Mark Cuban a lot”: Patrick Mahomes draws inspiration from billionaire Mavericks owner to build on his $40 million net worth

Mark Cuban’s jump shot is sick!! https://t.co/sB4lVYWOan — TMZ (@TMZ) September 17, 2022

Dallas Mavericks owner, $4.6 billion man, Mark Cuban is putting up smooth jump shots! New tricks from neighbor Luka Doncic?

Turns out living next to Luka Doncic has its benefits. Mark Cuban must have felt some tinge of inspiration because by the looks of it he is taking up basketball lessons.

As per Lethal Shooter, an Instagram-based workout guru, the Shark Tank host has been getting in the gym and putting in the work. He recently posted a video where he is giving the 64-year-old some lessons on shooting. And by the looks of it, he’s learned well.

Cuban’s jumper is smooth and he has a good stroke. Kind of like how his neighbor Luka shoots. Has he been taking extra lessons on the side? We don’t know. But Mark is now good at basketball and we think he is hoping to impart a good culture to his team.

Also read: $5 billion worth Mavericks owner believes Michael Jordan and Luka Doncic with potential to rock the sales world