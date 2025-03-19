“Making Sure Nikola Jokic Gets That MVP Award”: Fans Troll Giannis Antetokounmpo For Getting Clamped By Draymond Green

Draymond Green put on an absolute clinic tonight against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. The Warriors faced the Bucks at home tonight and all odds seemed to be stacked against them. For one, they played without Stephen Curry. Secondly, they faced the might of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. But to everyone’s surprise, Golden State, led by Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, came off with a win.

Warriors had just lost their seven-game winning streak when they faced the Nuggets and were desperate to get back to being the winning side. However, in Steph’s absence, it seemed like a mammoth task.

However, Draymond Green put on an absolute clinic tonight against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. His defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo was exceptional, almost a reflection of his DPOY season.

The Warriors started the game strong. They dominated the first half, outscoring the visitors 58-44 at halftime. But the Bucks fought back and almost ran away with a win.

But Golden State players came out to play. Five of their players scored in double digits with Jimmy Butler leading the charge, 24/8/10. However, the dub wouldn’t have been possible if Green didn’t disarm Giannis’ offense on the floor. He had a perfect game against the Greek Freak.

Green held him scoreless on individual matchups throughout the game. Giannis went 0-6 from the field while guarded by Green, which affected his overall output. He closed the game with 20 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.

Fans were quick to heap praise on Green for his defense while trolling Giannis. One fan wrote that the Warriors veteran is making sure Nikola Jokic wins the MVP race since he is in contention with Giannis for the title. The fan wrote, “Draymond making sure Jokic gets that MVP award.”

Draymond making sure Jokic gets that MVP award — TIPLO (@tiplomokhele) March 19, 2025

After witnessing a colossal failure from the Bucks superstar, one fan questioned those who were claiming that he was better than Jokic. The fan wrote, “Y’all were really saying Giannis > Jokic early in the season?”

Green is one of the best defensive players in the league. He is a former Defensive Player of the Year (2017) and has eight NBA All-Defensive team selections. Despite that, one fan gave him a backhanded compliment, “Getting clamped by Draymond is just outrageous.”

Getting clamped by Draymond is just outrageous 😭😭😭 — 23🤴x 🐐 (@BronHoops23) March 19, 2025

With this win, the Warriors are now 40-29 and are ranked sixth in the West. This was their eighth win in the last 10 outings. The team is going to get stronger when Steph comes back, which won’t be long since he isn’t injured. As per Steve Kerr, the superstar took a day off due to “mental and emotional fatigue.” The Warriors are on track for a deep playoff run.