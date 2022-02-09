Basketball

“Can we please talk about Chris Paul and Devin Booker in the clutch more!?”: JJ Redick lobbies for the Suns guard duo to get more respect

“Can we please talk about Chris Paul and Devin Booker in the clutch more!?”: JJ Redick lobbies for the Suns guard duo to get more respect
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"The future is bright, the future is papaya!": F1 Twitter reacts as Lando Norris commits to McLaren until at least the 2025 season
Next Article
"No Russell Westbrook!!! LeBron James and Anthony Davis are inconsolable, they're stuck playing with you": Skip Bayless mocks the former MVP for a recent gesture towards his teammates
NBA Latest Post
"No Russell Westbrook!!! LeBron James and Anthony Davis are inconsolable, they're stuck playing with you": Skip Bayless mocks the former MVP for a recent gesture towards his teammates
“No Russell Westbrook!!! LeBron James and Anthony Davis are inconsolable, they’re stuck playing with you”: Skip Bayless mocks the former MVP for a recent gesture towards his teammates

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless throws shade at Russell Westbrook as the former MVP consoles…