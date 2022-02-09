“Can we please talk about Chris Paul and Devin Booker in the clutch more!?”: JJ Redick lobbies for the Suns guard duo to get more respect

JJ Redick wants more people to talk about Chris Paul and Devin Booker due to their stellar crunch time performances throughout the season.

The Phoenix Suns boast the best record in the league at a mighty 44-10 and it’s quite obvious as to why this is the case. Chris Paul and Devin Booker have been legitimate All-Stars this season and are surrounded by talent that complements them to a ‘T’.

As time dwindles down into crunch time for the Suns, they seem to somehow, get even sharper. Phoenix is known for being a PnR heavy team that looks for lobs and shooters at all times while also keeping the mid-range an option.

Also read: “Dwyane Wade keep your shirt on!”: Donovan Mitchell hilariously roasts the Heat legend for wearing a revealing Louis Vuitton jacket on NBAonTNT

In the 25 games that the Suns have played in the clutch (a game that is within 5 points at the 5 minute mark of the 4th quarter), they have won 22 of them. They boast an absurd ORTG of 135.9 in these 25 contests and a DRTG of 91. That is good for 1st and 2nd in the league, respectively.

The Suns also lead the league in field goal percentage and net rating in the clutch at 60% and 45, with Chris Paul and Devin Booker leading the way.

JJ Redick shows love to Chris Paul and Devin Booker on Twitter.

Given the fact that JJ Redick was teammates with Chris Paul on the Los Angeles Clippers for years, it’s safe to say that they share a great friendship with one another. Following last night’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Redick took to Twitter to show love to both Booker and Paul for their incredible clutch stats.

Can we please talk about this more https://t.co/pDmKAyXMwK — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) February 9, 2022

Also read: “No, it’s not my responsibility to reach out to Ben Simmons”: Joel Embiid passionately reiterates his desire to be focused on guys committed to the Sixers

In the 31 field goals Devin Booker has attempted in the clutch this season, he’s drained an incredible 21 of them. Chris Paul has made 20 of his 35 FGAs in clutch as well. Looking at the shot plot, it’s obvious where CP3 got the most bang for his buck (right side of the floor).

With the way the Suns operate during crunch time, it’ll be quite the Herculean task to get them out of their rhythm.