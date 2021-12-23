“Does Kawhi Leonard consume a plant-based diet?”: The Clippers superstar’s visit at a plant-based store in Oklahoma sets Twitter buzzing

NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard’s picture at a plant-based store goes viral on social media. The Klaw gets captured in a rare cheerful mood.

Kawhi Leonard has one of the most intriguing personalities in the NBA. The Clippers forward is known for his reclusive nature and cold demeanor, both on and off the court. Kawhi has often been the target of social media trolls for his impassive outlook, which has earned him the nickname Terminator.

The two-time champion is not present on any social media platforms and is rarely making public appearances or doing interviews. Any sight of Kawhi outside the NBA instantly makes him a trending topic on social media.

The Klaw hasn’t played a single game this season, as he continues to rehab from a partially torn ACL. The superstar suffered this injury during last season’s western conference semi-finals again the Jazz.

Recently, Kawhi was trending once again as he was spotted buying some plant-based food in Oklahoma. However, there is no evidence to show that the five-time All-Star is vegan.

Kawhi Leonard’s visit to an alkaline plant-based store had some interesting reactions.

If your store has Kawhi stop by, you know you’re dealing with something unique. That’s what happened at Cafe 420, The Alkaline Plant-Based Stop. The Klaw stopped by to shop for some meals at the store. Surprisingly, Kawhi didn’t seem hesitant to be clicked at the store.

The Clippers superstar happily obliged the staff of the store with a photo. Looking at the picture, one would believe, Kawhi has turned vegan or is consuming a plant-based diet. However, there is no truth to that yet. Probably, the superstar wants to give it a shot.

Thank you Kawhi Leonard for stopping by Cafe420 The Alkaline Plant Based Stop today! Hope you enjoy your meals! pic.twitter.com/4g5UzRFQ79 — Bree (@Breeallure) December 17, 2021

The viral picture had some interesting reactions, included users being amazed at his height and appreciating his plant purchase.

Is he 6 feet 8 ??? He injured his acl, is he look normal ?? — Jerry Yang (@yj18611908555) December 18, 2021

You had me at alkaline. This place sounds dope — chosen 🐝 (@_Blade_God) December 22, 2021

Sometimes I forget how freaking tall these NBA players are. — no tempo (@notemposports) December 23, 2021

Kawhi’s and Clippers’ fans in desperate mode.

I’m too. I miss him playing 😔😢 — Rebirth_Of_Soul (@TrevorMartinTho) December 19, 2021

he looks so happy — Bobby G (@doubay34) December 19, 2021

The owners of Cafe 420 might have just multiplied their sales by posting a picture with Kawhi.