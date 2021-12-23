“LeBron James in year 19 at 62k mins, Russell Westbrook in Year 14, and Anthony Davis, who ain’t exactly Cal Ripken, this was always stupid”: Bill Simmons takes an indirect dig at Rob Pelinka and co

NBA analyst Bill Simmons slams the LA Lakers organization for trading valuable pieces to form their Big 3.

The LA Lakers Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook looked great on paper. However, things haven’t gone according to plan, with the Lakers just at the brink of falling below +500. The team has been struggling with injuries and has been unable to play as a unit.

The Frank Vogel team might not even find themselves in the play-in tournament if they don’t find a way to win games. Recently, Bill Simmons criticized the purple and gold team in his tweet, calling their move to trade their depth for Davis and Westbrook stupid.

While, Brodie is averaging 4.6 turnovers per game, AD is out for four weeks with an MCL sprain. Thus the Lakers have no choice but to rely on James as the sole engine of the team. In his year 19th, the superstar is playing some of his best basketball, shooting above 50% from the field.

In his recent tweet, Simmons pointed out the decline in Lakers big man AD’s statistics when he should be peaking. The analyst believes the Lakers don’t have a way out from their current scenario.

Bill Simmons states the Lakers gave away a lot for Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers parted had to sacrifice a sizeable amount to accommodate Davis and Westbrook on the roster. The team traded most of its young core and draft picks to have the above All-Stars. Though Davis had an unbelievable debut season, winning the championship, his injury-prone body is an issue.

The Lakers shipped the likes of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and multiple draft picks in exchange for Davis. On the other hand, Westbrook’s trade had Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Montrezl Harrell traded to the Washington Wizards.

The Lakers can’t complain about injuries when they willingly tossed away their depth and built around 3 guys: LeBron in Year 19 at 62k mins, Westbrook in Year 14, and Davis who ain’t exactly Cal Ripken. This was always stupid. From Day One. Now they have no outs. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 22, 2021

According to Simmons, Davis was the biggest issue for the Lakers and not Westbrook.

Bigger issue for me: what’s Davis at this point? Been saying this on pods for last 5-6 weeks but he’s carrying way too much weight/muscle in my opinion. A semi-alarming career arc for a guy who should be peaking. PPG/FTA/Rebs/BPG down from NO peak, never added 3s, not durable. pic.twitter.com/gJoxJ0158X — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 22, 2021

The eight-time All-Star, who should be at the peak of his prime, has witnessed a drop in his stat sheet. The former NCAA champion has shot a dismal 17.3% from the 3-point line this season. AD’s free throw shooting is at its all-time low.

The Lakers may have to pull some last-minute strings, with the championship window of James closing.