“Isiah Thomas, Chuck Daly and I were so close, we should have had s*x”: When Dennis Rodman gave a bizarre analogy to Rachel Nichols about his relationship with Pistons teammates

Dennis Rodman once claimed that he was so close to guys like IT, Coach Daly, and Joe Dumars that they should’ve had s*x.

Coming out of Southeastern Oklahoma State, Dennis Rodman wasn’t exactly highly recruited by teams in the NBA. Prior to making it to the university, Rodman became accustomed to a rough childhood as he lived in the projects for most of his life up until that point.

Of course, making it to the greatest basketball league in the world would be anyone’s ticket out of a rough situation. This is what Dennis did as he was picked by the Detroit Pistons in the 1986 NBA Draft.

Dennis Rodman instantly clicked with the Pistons as he was the perfect frontcourt mate alongside Bill Laimbeer to eventually gain the ‘Bad Boys’ moniker. Rodman’s game was defined by his hustle and his physicality, earning him a definite spot on the rotation for years to come.

Of course, it would all pay off as Rodman and the Pistons would go on to win two back-to-back championships for the city of Detroit in 1989 and 1990.

Also read: “Kevin Durant is just long and tall, we’d lock him up”: When Dennis Rodman boldly claimed him along with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen could defend KD with ease

Dennis Rodman and his analogy on how close he was with the Pistons guys.

Despite winning more chips with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and the Bulls, it is quite obvious that he holds his Detroit Pistons teammates closer to his heart. He even said in an interview once that Isiah Thomas pretty much ‘saved his career’.

When talking about his Pistons guys with Rachel Nichols and Scottie Pippen a while back, Rodman said, “When I went to Detroit; Isiah, Joe Dumars, and Chuck Daly told me that this is a family and that they wanted to win. Gotta stick together. We were so damn close, we should be having s*x.”

Of course, this is just an analogy to describe just how close he was to these guys in the 80s and 90s. “He’s a special player. Marvelously talented. He’s a gifted athlete. He’s got great determination and a great attitude and he wants to win big time,” said Daly about Rodman.

Also read: “I use foundation to cover up marks I get from partying”: Dennis Rodman revealed he couldn’t live without make-up due to his extravagant lifestyle