“Drake is the MJ of hip-hop? More like the baseball version of MJ!” : Twitter criticism for ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ brings up hilarious Michael Jordan comparison

Drake has been a dominant name in the field of music from the time he broke into the scene.

‘Champagne Papi‘ has built himself a solid reputation and is renowned for his skill to sell out huge numbers. The Canadian star has often found himself in the discussion for the most impactful musician in hip-hop in his era along with the likes of Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, and J.Cole.

Drake is also known for his basketball connections and his NBA song references. His presence on courtside seats has been a feature of the NBA in recent years.

Also read: ‘Drake, how dare you compare yourself to Kobe Bryant’: NBA fans roast Canadian rapper for likening SBL Championship win to Lakers’ Game 7 win vs Celtics

On the day the NBA Finals came to an end, Drake launched a surprise album ‘Honestly, nevermind’. The release coincided with the end of the NBA Finals ceremonies and sparked major interest on a day of significant basketballing importance.

However, with early reviews coming out mostly in the negative, the Twitter treatment has been harsh. A hilarious tweet alluded to Drake’s status as ‘The GOAT’ and compared it to Michael Jordan (with a twist, however).

How has Drake been compared to Michael Jordan?

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the GOAT basketball player. With Drake fans ringing in ‘GOAT’ chants after the release of his album, neutrals took to Twitter to trash the album and to shut down the GOAT talk.

The new Drake album is like when Michael Jordan decided to quit the NBA to go play baseball. — Michael Starrbury (@StarrburyMike) June 17, 2022

Michael Jordan too, at the peak of his powers, endured sporting ridicule. His sabbatical from the NBA to play baseball was a failure of absurd proportions. Playing for the Birmingham Barons, MJ had an average .252 batting average.

Drake, after drawing GOAT talk, has dropped ‘Scorpion’, ‘Certified Lover Boy’ and now ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ in a row with all three albums getting majorly negative reviews. Therefore, fans have resorted to comparing the same to MJ’s horrible baseball tenure instead of his GOATed NBA career.

Drake’s surprise album was launched to much excitement from the fans. But much like MJ’s baseball tenure, it promised a lot and left a lot to be desired.

Fans must be hoping that Drake’s return is as strong as MJ’s. With Drake completing a ‘three-peat’ of flops, the MJ comparisons seem to be turning upside down on Champagne Papi.

Also read: “Drake pulled six Michael Jordan cards worth upwards of $1 million”: When the hip hop star drew ultra rare MJ trading cards while Logan Paul lost $3.5 million on fake Pokemon cards