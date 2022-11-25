Bronny James Laughed Uncomfortably Following A S*xual Remark On Dwyane Wade’s Daughter, Zaya Wade

Bronny James and Zaya Wade share one thing in common and that’s that both of their fathers are NBA legends. LeBron James, Bronny’s dad, has cemented himself as an undisputed top 3 player in the history of the league while Dwyane Wade is a consensus top 3 shooting guard in league history behind only Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Both LeBron and Wade would go on to team up on the Miami Heat in the summer of 2010, 7 years after getting drafted together in the 2003 Draft in the top 5. Along with the fact that they share obvious on-court similarities, they are also incredibly close off NBA hardwood.

The two consider each other to be their best friends and by default, their children are also roped into this mix. Unfortunately for them, in this particular instance, this didn’t result in something all too flattering for them.

Bronny James gets a horrid donation on stream with Adin Ross

It’s well-known knowledge that Zaya Wade does not identify with the sexual orientation she was assigned at birth. As a teenager with supportive parents like Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, she’s still figuring things out in that department of her life.

So, it really does sting when things like what happened below happen.

When Bronny James was on stream with Adin Ross, the latter received a donation and the ‘fan’ who donated money asked if Bronny would want to pursue Zaya romantically given the current circumstances.

Of course, this is an incredibly awkward and inappropriate question to ask, especially when on live. Adin would repeatedly shoot down the question by calling it ‘f**ked up’.

Dwyane Wade has provided Zaya Wade with all of his support

Wade revealed how Zaya knew she was transgender ever since she was 3 years old. Ever since then, he’s been supportive of whatever decisions she’s made on this front.

“We’re trying to figure out as much information as we can to make sure that we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self,” said Wade.

Wade has also taken to social media a multitude of times to confront ‘haters’ and call them out for their close-mindedness. “Stupidity is a part of this world we live in-so I get it.” said Dwyane.

